MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Tuesday said that the Modi led BJP government had made a grave mistake by unilaterally deciding the revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A.

Indian Prime Minister Nerendra Modi, he said, had inadvertently made the whole world aware of the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) by imposing a severe curfew and communication lockdown in the territory.

The president made these comments while addressing an oath-taking ceremony of Kashmir Human Rights Volunteers organised by the Kashmir National Alliance in Lahore, AJK Presidential secretariat said in a statement released to the media here.

The ceremony was hosted by Muhammad Ali Durrani, former Senator and Federal Minister.

The president praised the host for initiating such a massive movement and thanked him and his organisation on behalf of the people of Azad Kashmir and the IOJ&K.

He thanked the people of Lahore for coming out and showing their support for the plight of the Kashmiris.

Masood Khan said that the people here should be grateful that they were free and living their lives according to their wishes.

He said that in IOJ&K, the Kashmiris were living under siege and are being brutalized by the barbaric Indian occupation forces.

He said that the curfew imposed by the Indian government has entered its 28th day. food supplies and medicines are running short, he added.

Quoting an international media outlet, he said that the doctors in Srinagar have reported that hospitals had become graveyards.

He said that India had adopted a provocatively militaristic posture against Pakistan, the people of AJK and IOJ&K. The Indian government had rejected any talks and third party mediation on the Kashmir issue.

The president said India continued to flaunt the Kashmir dispute as a bilateral issue. "We must not talk to India on the bilateral plain, as they use this tactic to prolong their hold in Kashmir by scuttling the agenda and timeline of the talks", he added.

No talks or solution on the Kashmir dispute would be accepted without the consent of the Kashmiri people, reiterated the president.

He lamented the lax attitude of the United Nations Security Council, who after one informal session has yet to convene subsequent sessions on the deteriorating condition in IOJ&K. The UN Security Council must take cognisance of the unprecedented human rights violations taking place in the occupied territory, he urged.

Masood Khan said that 900,000 active troops fighting innocent unarmed Kashmiris. During this curfew 10,000 Kashmiris had been arrested, he said. Houses were raided, women were molested, and young Kashmiris were forcefully picked up and tortured in jails.

The president said that the BJP Government and its operatives believed in Hindu-supremacy and were jeopardising the peace and security of South Asia by its actions. They are the 21st-century manifestation of the same Nazi and Fascist regimes that led to death and destruction in the last century, he said.

This war imposed by India, he said, was not just against the Kashmiris but also threatened the survival of the State of Pakistan.

The President also administered oath onto hundreds of Kashmir Human Rights Volunteers present at the event who vowed to raise their voice in support of the Kashmiris and against the human rights violations taking place in IOJ&K.

Former Senator Muhammad Ali Durrani, leading civil rights activists and notables of the city also addressed on the occasion.