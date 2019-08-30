UrduPoint.com
AJK President Disappointed Over Int'l Community's Response On Kashmir Issue

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 11:55 PM

AJK president disappointed over Int'l community's response on Kashmir issue

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan Friday expressed concerns over the the attitude of international community on Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan Friday expressed concerns over the the attitude of international community on Kashmir issue.

Talking to Pakistan Television news, he said the world had shown double standards on settlement of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the resolutions of United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

He said the UNSC had conducted only one meeting on Kashmir issue but no practical measures were being taken by the world body to resolve the lingering issue.

Talking about the role of Human Rights Commission, he said they had passed the comments on the issue but no practical action was seen to stop the mass killing of innocent Kashmiris.

Sardar Masood said the whole was silent on the bloodshed of Kashmiris.

To a question, he said the Indian forces were also victimizing the Sikh community and people from Ladakh.

The AJK president said Pakistan should further expedite its efforts on both fronts diplomatically and politically, and must remain ready for any misadventure by India.

Observing the "Kashmir Hour" by Pakistani nation had given a message to the entire world that the whole nation, its armed forces and the state were united for Kashmir cause, he added.

