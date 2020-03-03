AJK President eulogizes humanitarian services of PRCS

Chairman Red Crescent Society Pakistan Abrarul Haq called on Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan here on Tuesday and discussed matters related to the society with him during the meeting

The AJK President also congratulated Abrarul Haq on assuming the office of PRCS chief and expressed the hope that his vast experience as social entrepreneur will help the PRCS raise its profile and will give a new impetus to the organizations.

Appreciating the role of Pakistan Red Crescent Society in conflict and peace times particularly its response to natural disasters, AJK President noted that the humanitarian services of the PRCS after 2005 catastrophic earthquake were recognized on the global level, which is a matter of great pride for all of us.

The PRCS had not only played an important role in relief and rehabilitation operations but also created critical awareness among the masses about precautionary measures related to health and diseases after the natural calamity.

Besides, he maintained that the PRCS had also contributed to recover the people from trauma by providing psychosocial services to the victims.

"We must constantly revise and update disaster preparedness and risk mitigation plans in disaster-prone areas of Pakistan and AJK to ensure the best response to unforeseen calamities,” the President said.

While stressing the need of advance warning system to deal with the natural calamities, the AJK president said that this system will help reduce the losses. He also called for devising an effective mechanism for close coordination among the community volunteers, social organizations and the concerned government departments in case of any natural calamity.