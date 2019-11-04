UrduPoint.com
AJK President Expresses Dismay Over Exclusion Of Kashmir Issue From UNSC Agenda

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 08:40 PM

AJK President expresses dismay over exclusion of Kashmir issue from UNSC agenda

The Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan on Monday expressed disappointment over statement of President United Nation Security Council (UNSC) Karen Paris for dropping Kashmir dispute from agenda of UNSC for current month

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :The Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan on Monday expressed disappointment over statement of President United Nation Security Council (UNSC) Karen Paris for dropping Kashmir dispute from agenda of UNSC for current month.

The AJK President said it was astonishing that UNSC would not held debate on such grave issue despite the fact that the political situation in Indian held Kashmir has further worsened.

He observed that the debate on Kashmir dispute in UNSC was held in August 16 this year but yielded not result.

Masood said that it was the utmost responsibility of UNSC to hold meetings to discuss Kashmir issue on regular basis till amicable and practicable solution of the dispute.

He said in the aftermath changing the special status of held Kashmir by Indian government through an ordinance deteriorated the situation of the occupied state.

He said that situation was more aggravating with every passing day and the whole valley has been made captive and turned into the state of lockdown, adding that the valley has been divided into two Indian unions which he termed the Indian invasion on the tranquility and geographic boundaries of the occupied state.

The President Masood maintained that it has become evident from Indian designs to make colonialism in IHK and change its demography after creating the environment of ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Muslims and turn the majority into minority.

The AJK President asked the UN Security Council to take concrete steps to protect Kashmiri people from Indian systematic genocide as it was its responsibility under UN charter he said added.

