AJK President Extends Heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr Greetings To Muslim Ummah, Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiri People
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2024 | 08:18 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has conveyed his warmest greetings to the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr, underscoring the festival's reflection of the profound values of Islam, encompassing piety, patience, brotherhood, love and compassion
In a message on the eve of Eid ul Fitr, President Sultan emphasized the significance of the day in expressing gratitude to the Almighty for His immeasurable blessings, while also acknowledging the plight of the people of Kashmir enduring conflict and adversity.
Expressing his heartfelt solidarity with the Kashmiri people, he highlighted the enduring struggle and sacrifices made by the region's inhabitants, expressing optimism for a just resolution and ultimate justice.
The president reaffirmed his belief in the inevitable unification of the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan, emphasizing the unbreakable cultural, geographical, economic, and spiritual ties between the two entities. Furthermore, he emphasized the unwavering support provided by successive Pakistani governments to the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people, both politically and morally.
He reiterated the resolute determination of the Kashmiri people to make any necessary sacrifice for the preservation and prosperity of Pakistan.
