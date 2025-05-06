AJK President For Ensuring Red Crescent Volunteers More Vibrant With Advanced Training
Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2025 | 11:12 PM
Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society Azad Kashmir Branch Sardar Shafiq Ahmed Khan called on president Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry in the State metropolis on Tuesday and apprised home about the Red Crescent’s preparations to deal with any emergency situation in the context of the current situation
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 6th May, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society Azad Kashmir Branch Sardar Shafiq Ahmed Khan called on president Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry in the State metropolis on Tuesday and apprised home about the Red Crescent’s preparations to deal with any emergency situation in the context of the current situation.
He said that in view of the evolving situation the organization has undertaken key initiatives including establishment of a mobile healthcare unit, volunteer training, community development and support for people in case of displacement, ensuring their immediate and timely provision of aid and safe relocation to safe places.
He assured the visiting delegation of his full support and cooperation in addressing problems faced by the organization.
The president also emphasized the importance of providing the Red Crescent volunteers with advanced training and equipment and urging them to be fully prepared to respond swiftly to any emergency situation and deliver timely relief to those in need.
Sardar Shafiq Ahmed Khan was accompanied by Secretary Pakistan Red Crescent Society Azad Kashmir Branch Gulzar Fatima.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Zafar Masud's book “Seat 1C: A Survivor’s Tale of Hope, Resilience, and Rene ..
AJK President for ensuring Red Crescent volunteers more vibrant with advanced t ..
Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore
President Asif Ali Zardari for further expanding bilateral cooperation with Russ ..
PEMRA holds pre-bid conference for DTH licenses
Ambassador Rahim Qureshi meets senior Belgian journalist
HEC hosts delegation from Northwest A&F University, China to strengthen Sino-Pak ..
CM condemns terrorist attack on security forces in Balochistan
Commissioner reviews pre-monsoon arrangements, flood preparedness
DC directs preventive measures against dengue spread before rains
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia pledge stronger ties to combat drug trafficking
Governor Kundi inquires about health of Arbab Alamgir
More Stories From Kashmir
-
AJK President for ensuring Red Crescent volunteers more vibrant with advanced training5 minutes ago
-
State government determined to furnish rural areas population23 hours ago
-
Pakistan is militarily stronger than India: AJK PM1 day ago
-
AJK govt determined to address overseas Kashmiris grievances: AJK Minister Chaudhry Qasim Majeed4 days ago
-
PM Anwar accuses India of maneuvering to create unrest in AJK4 days ago
-
JKLF expresses concern over forcible eviction of state subjects staying on visa in IIOJK4 days ago
-
Government prioritizes Kashmir freedom movement: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul ..6 days ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry brands India a global terrorist, ..6 days ago
-
Milk shops fined for adulteration in Mirpur-AJK6 days ago
-
AJK minister inaugurates All Pakistan Memorial Football Tournament in Mirpur8 days ago
-
Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chaudhary Anwar ul Haq warns Modi stay away from misa ..8 days ago
-
AJK leaders urge international community to address volatile regional situation8 days ago