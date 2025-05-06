Open Menu

AJK President For Ensuring Red Crescent Volunteers More Vibrant With Advanced Training

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2025 | 11:12 PM

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 6th May, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society Azad Kashmir Branch Sardar Shafiq Ahmed Khan called on president Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry in the State metropolis on Tuesday and apprised home about the Red Crescent’s preparations to deal with any emergency situation in the context of the current situation.

He said that in view of the evolving situation the organization has undertaken key initiatives including establishment of a mobile healthcare unit, volunteer training, community development and support for people in case of displacement, ensuring their immediate and timely provision of aid and safe relocation to safe places.

He assured the visiting delegation of his full support and cooperation in addressing problems faced by the organization.

The president also emphasized the importance of providing the Red Crescent volunteers with advanced training and equipment and urging them to be fully prepared to respond swiftly to any emergency situation and deliver timely relief to those in need.

Sardar Shafiq Ahmed Khan was accompanied by Secretary Pakistan Red Crescent Society Azad Kashmir Branch Gulzar Fatima.

