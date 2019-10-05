UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK President For Swift Rehabilitation, Resettlement Of Life In Quake-hit Mirpur

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 11:31 PM

AJK president for swift rehabilitation, resettlement of life in quake-hit Mirpur

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Saturday appreciated armed forces of Pakistan and the government agencies of Azad Jammu and Kashmir for launching timely rescue operations immediately after September 24, Mirpur earthquake and saving several precious lives

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Saturday appreciated armed forces of Pakistan and the government agencies of Azad Jammu and Kashmir for launching timely rescue operations immediately after September 24, Mirpur earthquake and saving several precious lives.

He emphasized the need of creating awareness and preparing the people to effectively respond to natural calamities so as to minimize the losses.

Attending a high-level briefing about the reconstruction and rehabilitation plan in the earthquake-hit parts of Mirpur - besides talking to journalists, he said we were highly shocked over loss of life and property caused by the earthquake on September 24, but at the same time, it was also a matter of satisfaction that all disaster management agencies of both Pakistan and Azad Kashmir had timely carried out relief and rescue work through coordinated efforts.

Mirpur Division Commissioner and Relief Commissioner Muhammad Tayyeb briefed the president, in detail, of the losses caused by earthquake in men and material and the steps taken for rescue, relief and rehabilitation so far.

The AJK president said after the 2005 catastrophic earthquake, the government, its important agencies, social organizations and the people had learnt several lessons and had prepared themselves to respond to natural calamities.

That is why; there has been a great difference between the losses caused in 2005 and 2019 earthquakes, he added.

He maintained that earthquake that hit Mirpur late last month revealed that all areas of Azad Kashmir including Muzaffarabad, Bagh and Rawalakot were on the fault line, and we still need to focus on modern techniques of disaster management.

"Side by side with short-term strategy, we need to make long-term planning to tackle any such untoward situation in future effectively and to minimize loss of life and property thereof," he added.

He said when earthquake had hit Mirpur, he was abroad, and noted that Pakistani and Kashmiri community was highly worried over the losses caused by earthquake, and they wanted to extend every kind of support to the affected people.

"Not only Pakistanis and Kashmiris, but foreign citizens, social organizations and the state agencies also wanted to provide relief to quake victims, and the government is currently carried out a survey after which it would be decided whether or not to accept financial support for the rehabilitation work," he added.

Replying to volley of questions, the state president said the Red Crescent societies, disaster management agencies and local and the district administration had appreciably helped the quake victims, but the government would compensate if still there was any negligence.

Related Topics

Pakistan Earthquake Same Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Mirpur Bagh Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir September 2019 All Government

Recent Stories

US senator prevented from visiting Kashmir as Indi ..

1 minute ago

Afghan Police Detain 2 Women Over Drug Trafficking ..

1 minute ago

Indian, Afghan Foreign Ministries Say US-Taliban P ..

5 minutes ago

North Korean Chief Negotiator Says It Depends on U ..

8 minutes ago

N.Korean, US officials at nuclear talks after late ..

8 minutes ago

Football: French Ligue 1 results

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.