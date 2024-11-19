AJK President for uplift of quality higher education in region, terms it backbone of socioeconomic progress:

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Tuesday inaugurated Rs. 144.206 million Academic Block-II Natural and Applied Sciences building at the state-run Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) at the varsity's Jarikas Campus

MIRPUR ( AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 19th Nov, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Tuesday inaugurated Rs. 144.206 million Academic Block-II Natural and Applied Sciences building at the state-run Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) at the varsity's Jarikas Campus.

The newly constructed two-storey building consists of classrooms, state-of-the-art laboratories, conference hall and offices for teachers, chairperson and dean.

Speaking on this occasion, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, who is also Chancellor of AJK-based public sector universities said, "Higher education and technical expertise stand as the backbone of socioeconomic progress and prosperity of any region.

Barrister Sultan expressed the hope that the construction of the new facility would provide the students of the Jarikas campus ample opportunities to get modern education.

He said that all possible resources would be utilized to align university education with modern needs and job markets so that the students can have better opportunities to achieve quality education.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor MUST Brigadier (Retd) Dr. Muhammad Yunus Javed briefed the AJK President of the use and salient features of the newly constructed academic block.