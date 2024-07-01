AJK President for vibrant approach to seek European nations' help for early settlement of Kashmir issue

(@FahadShabbir)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Monday said that there was a dire need to adopt an vibrant approach to seek the UK and European nations' help for early settlement of the Kashmir dispute

MIRPUR (AJK) Jul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 1st Jul, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Monday said that there was a dire need to adopt an vibrant approach to seek the UK and European nations' help for early settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

He expressed these views while talking to Chaudhry Majeed Ismail the Convener Kashmir Peace Forum International UK and Barrister Karamat Hussain who called on him at the Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis, said a press released issued by AJK President office.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Chaudhry said that the diaspora community settled in the UK and other European countries could play an important role to help amplify the voice of Kashmir in the British Parliament by voting Pakistani and Kashmiri origin candidates who supported our position on the Kashmir issue.

"In the upcoming general elections, the Kashmiri community should vote for candidates of Pakistani and Kashmiri origin who support our position on the Kashmir issue and believe in the integrity of Pakistan", he said, adding that we could

raise our voice more effectively by strengthening the All-Parties Kashmir Committee in the Parliament.

Barrister Sultan further said that it was the prime responsibility of the overseas Kashmiris to gear up their efforts to promote Kashmir cause and raise their voice against the barbarism and brutalities inflicted upon Kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces.

"It is high time for the Kashmiri expatriate community to rise above the partisan politics and play a constructive role to galvanize international support for the early resolution of Kashmir dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions", the president said.

APP/ahr