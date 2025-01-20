AJK President for vibrant use of digital media to promote Kashmir cause, uplift of society

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that journalists can play a crucial role in the betterment of society and promoting Kashmir cause through effective use of digital media

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that journalists can play a crucial role in the betterment of society and promoting Kashmir cause through effective use of digital media.

He said this while addressing a ceremony hosted at the Federal metropolis on Monday to mark 19th anniversary of an urdu daily, appearing from the federal capital city, said a press release.

Appreciating the publication's vital role to highlight issues of public interest and promoting Kashmir cause, the president said that the newspaper has played a positive role in sensitizing the public on issues of vital national interest.

"I congratulate the entire team including the Chief Editor of the Jammu and Kashmir Aamir Mehboob for this wonderful job", the president said, adding that the Urdu news daily had kept the flag of freedom of the press high. Congratulating the newspaper publisher on launch of its digital channel, he expressed the hope that the channel would work with the same zest and zeal to promote the Kashmir freedom movement and public issues.

Barrister Sultan in his address, spoke at length on a variety of issues including the Kashmir issue, prevailing political and human rights situation in Indian occupied Kashmir, political repression and sledgehammer policy of the Modi government.

He also shed light on the current political situation in Azad Kashmir, the coalition government's performance and steps it had taken so far.

He said that the Accountability Bureau, Bar Councils, Press Foundation and other institutions were established in the State several years back when he was prime minister of the state." I am a votary of a transparent accountability system in Azad Kashmir", he said adding that no state can develop without eliminating corruption.

"Every single citizen of the state, regardless of his or social status, is accountable under law", the president said.

Regarding the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner, he said that the appointment should be made immediately.

"Being the constitutional head of the State, I will try to play my positive role in this regard", he said.

Referring to the Extra-Territorial Killings by the agents of the Indian spy agency RAW, the president said that India, under Modi's rule, had emerged as a global terrorist. He said that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has left India exposed in the world by producing irrefutable evidence on Indian agencies' involvement in terror activities abroad.

"Now the ugly face of India has been exposed in Europe, America and other Western countries and I am fully confident that the world will take effective notice of the Indian state terrorism in occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir", he said.

Condemning the Modi government's sledgehammer policy towards Kashmir and the Kashmiri people, he said that racist regime had crossed all limits of barbarism and brutality in the occupied territory.He, however, maintained that no amount of oppression can stop Kashmiris from pursuing their collective cause for which they have rendered matchless sacrifices.

Commenting on the solution of the Kashmir issue, he said that as per the international covenants Kashmiris have every right to fight for their inalienable right, the right to self determination, guaranteed to them by the international community as well as the leadership of India and Pakistan.

Referring to his last visit to the occupied Jammu and Kashmir and his meetings with Hurriyat leadership and leaders of the mainstream political parties including Omar Abdullah and others, the president said, " Everyone of them was of the same opinion that Kashmiris should get their right to self-determination".

The ceremony was attended by senior journalists as well as political and social figures hailing from various parts of the country including Azad Jammu Kashmir.

