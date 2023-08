AJK President greets PM Kakar on assuming office

Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Wednesday congratulated Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar on assuming office

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) , Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Wednesday congratulated Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar on assuming office.

The AJK president, in a message of felicitations, expressed the hope that transparent and fair elections would be held in Pakistan under his leadership.