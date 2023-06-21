UrduPoint.com

AJK President Grieved Over His Sister's Demise

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2023 | 09:11 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry's sister who died here Tuesday night after a brief illness, was laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard here on Wednesday.

The funeral prayer of the deceased was offered at her native village of Chechian Kari Sharif, on the outskirts of Mirpur city.

Besides the AJK President, hundreds of people from different walks of life including politicians, civil society activists, members of the business community, government officials, Lawyers and journalists participated in the funeral prayers and expressed their condolences to the bereaved family.

Kashmir

