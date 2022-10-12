UrduPoint.com

AJK President Grieves Over Demise Of Jailed Hurriyat Leader Altaf Ahmed Shah

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2022 | 10:46 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Wednesday expressed deep sense of shock and grief over the death of incarcerated Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Altaf Ahmad Shah, the son-in-law of the late Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, in Indian unlawful custody

Terming Altaf Ahmad Shah's demise as a big loss for the Kashmir Freedom Movement, the AJK president said in a statement issued from US city of Boston that the deceased leader's lifelong struggle for Kashmir cause, his sacrifices and services would be remembered for a long time.

Pertinently, Late Altaf Ahmad Shah who breathed his last in a New Delhi hospital, had been languishing in Tihar jail for the last five years. He was suffering from various acute ailments and was recently shifted to the hospital in a critical condition.

The President said that the Indian government had not only denied him of his right to treatment but also ignored his family's pleas for his release on medical grounds. He said that the Indian authorities were treating Kashmiri leaders badly in prison and denying them their rights including the right to hygienic food, medicine and other basic amenities.

He said that human right bodies have voiced their serious concern over the woeful plight of Kashmiri prisoners who have been booked on trumped up charges and left to rot in jails far away from their homes. Demanding early release of Hurriyat leaders and activists, the president said that International human rights organizations should play their role to help secure early release of illegally detained Kashmiris who were arrest before and after 5th August 2019.

