AJK president hails Erdogan for supporting Kashmir cause

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has expressed gratitude for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan over supporting Kashmir cause and Pakistan in United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)

Addressing an inauguration ceremony of donation project to the Kashmir education Foundation Schools by Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TiKA), he said Turkey had always played an important role in the interest of Muslim Ummah and brotherhood.

The president said Turkish government was playing its due role by supporting Kashmir cause and Pakistan in the UNGA.

He said Pakistan and Turkey enjoyed brotherly relations since long and every Pakistani and Kashmiri was proud of Turkish brethren.

He also lauded the Turkish government for carrying out relief, rescue and rehabilitation activities in Pakistan and Kashmir's earthquake-hit areas and said, "The government of Turkey has done wonderful job in 2005 earthquake.

" Sardar Masood said Pakistan and Turkey always stood with each other in difficult times. "Turkey is second home for Pakistani and Kashmiris," he added.

He also thanked Turkish government for extending warm welcome to Pakistani and Kashmiris students in Turkey.

The president said Turkish president had also endorsed Pakistan's stance on Kashmir issue during his address in the Pakistan's Parliament.

Ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul said Turkey and Pakistan had been enjoying cordial, friendly and brotherly relations for the last several years, adding both the nations always stood with each other during difficult times.