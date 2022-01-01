UrduPoint.com

AJK President Hopes 2022 To Be Year Of Kashmir's Freedom

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2022 | 05:33 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Saturday expressed his hope that 2022 would be proved as the year of Kashmir's freedom, salvation and independence from illegal occupation of India

In his message on advent of New Year, the AJK president addressed to Kashmiris around the world while talking to his Adviser for Britain, Barrister Karamat Hussain here at the President Kashmir House.

"It (New Year) will be the beginning of a new era of prosperity and development in AJK and the year of salvation for the oppressed people all over the world," he said.

The AJK President said now the Kashmir issue had entered an important and decisive turning point so it was the responsibility of all of us to work together to achieve the ultimate goal of freedom of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He urged to stand up against Indian atrocities and raise the issue of Kashmir aggressively at every international forum.

Barrister Sultan assured the people of Occupied Kashmir that the children of Azad Kashmir stood shoulder to shoulder with them in their struggle for independence; and the sacrifices of the martyrs of occupied Kashmir would not go vain.

"The dark night in occupied Kashmir will soon come to an end and it will soon be free from India's illegally occupation," he remarked.

