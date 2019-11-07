AJK President hopes of ASEAN states' unflinching support to Kashmiris' just struggle for freedom

The Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has expressed the hope that the Southeast Asian states will come forward to help the oppressed Kashmiri people and will extend unflinching support to them in their just struggle

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ): The Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has expressed the hope that the Southeast Asian states will come forward to help the oppressed Kashmiri people and will extend unflinching support to them in their just struggle.

Talking to a sixteen-member high level delegation of ASEAN here Thursday, he said that the Kashmiri people had attached great expectations with the ASEAN states particularly the Malaysian parliament, AJK Presidential secretariat said in a statement late Thursday.

Led by head of Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organization Azeemi Abdul Hameed, the delegation included MPs from Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei Darussalam, Thailand, Kampuchea, Singapore, and Myanmar.

While expressing disappointment over the role of UN Security Council, the AJK President regretted that the world body had failed to raise an effective voice against genocide and human rights trampling of the Kashmiri people.

He lamented that the UN Security Council is not concerned about the happenings in occupied Kashmir, because its President Karen Pierce has removed Kashmir from this month's agenda. "The Security Council is apparently waiting for complete annihilation of Kashmiri people," he added.

Similarly, he maintained that although the OIC had raised voice in favor of Kashmiris right to self-determination on different occasions, but this voice from the Muslim world's platform could not prove much effective on the international level.

He specially thanked Malaysia, China, Turkey and Iran for adopting a clear stand in support of the people of Occupied Kashmir and hoped that other regional countries would also adopt the similar stand, and extend moral and political support to the Kashmiri people.

Speaking on the occasion, head of ASEAN parliamentary delegation Haji Azeemi Abdul Hameed, Datuk Tahir Khan, Hassanuddin and Mohammad Faisal said that this was the second delegation from ASEAN which was visiting Pakistan and Azd Kahsmir to review the situation of Occupied Kashmir. They said that they fully realize the agonies of Kashmiri people, and the aim of their visit was to declare support and express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

They said that 600 million people of ASEAN states will play their role to seek justice for the Kashmiri people. A decision has already been taken to set up an ASEAN advocacy group to raise voice in favor of Kashmiri people, while we would contact parliaments of the regional countries, and are also trying to use the mosques network to launch a big Kashmiri campaign. NGOs network will also be used in this regard, he added.

Datuk Tahir Khan condemned the criminal negligence of UN Security Council on the Kashmir issue, and said on return to their respective countries; members of the delegation would launch effective campaigns to project the Kashmir cause.

Hassanuddin declared ill-treatment by Indian forces toward the Kashmiri children, a grave violation of international agreement.

Another member of the delegation Mohammad Faisal stressed the need of a peaceful political solution to the Kashmir issue in the light of UN resolutions.