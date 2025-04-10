AJK President inaugurates grand parking plaza in Mirpur

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the first-ever grand parking plaza, worth over 675.00 million, being built in Mirpur, Azad Jammu Kashmir, it was officially said

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the first-ever grand parking plaza, worth over 675.00 million, being built in Mirpur, Azad Jammu Kashmir, it was officially said.

Official sources told APP that the parking facility will accommodate 210 vehicles, and the 75,000-square-foot, four-story parking plaza will be completed within three years.

It will include a ticketing office, bathrooms, and CCTV surveillance rooms. Additionally, its design allows for the potential addition of more floors to meet future demands.

On this occasion, the AJK president received a comprehensive briefing from the relevant authorities regarding the project.

Government ministers, including Minister for Physical Planning and Housing Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Minister for Electricity Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, Chairman of the District Council Raja Naveed Akhtar Goga, Mayor of the Municipal Corporation Chaudhry Usman Ali Khalid, and others, were also present on the occasion.

