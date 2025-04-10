AJK President Inaugurates Grand Parking Plaza In Mirpur
Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2025 | 11:44 PM
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the first-ever grand parking plaza, worth over 675.00 million, being built in Mirpur, Azad Jammu Kashmir, it was officially said
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the first-ever grand parking plaza, worth over 675.00 million, being built in Mirpur, Azad Jammu Kashmir, it was officially said.
Official sources told APP that the parking facility will accommodate 210 vehicles, and the 75,000-square-foot, four-story parking plaza will be completed within three years.
It will include a ticketing office, bathrooms, and CCTV surveillance rooms. Additionally, its design allows for the potential addition of more floors to meet future demands.
On this occasion, the AJK president received a comprehensive briefing from the relevant authorities regarding the project.
Government ministers, including Minister for Physical Planning and Housing Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Minister for Electricity Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, Chairman of the District Council Raja Naveed Akhtar Goga, Mayor of the Municipal Corporation Chaudhry Usman Ali Khalid, and others, were also present on the occasion.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Kashmir
-
AJK President inaugurates grand parking plaza in Mirpur1 day ago
-
AJK President reaffirms government resolve to address grievances of all communities, including lawye ..1 day ago
-
AJK President advises BoAJK management to focus on secure Scheduled Bank status4 days ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJKPM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq pledges to implement Islamic ideolog ..4 days ago
-
AJK to have its Rangers Force soon: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul H ..7 days ago
-
AJK observed ZAB’s 46th death anniversary with full solemnity and reverence7 days ago
-
Hajj pilgrims to undergo training session on April 21 in AJK7 days ago
-
Three killed in Mirpur Khas traffic accident8 days ago
-
Commercial bakers found selling substandard and expired food items across AJK were ordered to be sea ..16 days ago
-
AJK PM orders crackdown on extortion, illegal profiteering ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr17 days ago
-
President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry expresses sorrow over d ..17 days ago
-
Indian forces during house raids harass Hurriyat leaders’ families in IIOJK18 days ago