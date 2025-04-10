Open Menu

AJK President Inaugurates Grand Parking Plaza In Mirpur

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2025 | 11:44 PM

AJK President inaugurates grand parking plaza in Mirpur

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the first-ever grand parking plaza, worth over 675.00 million, being built in Mirpur, Azad Jammu Kashmir, it was officially said

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the first-ever grand parking plaza, worth over 675.00 million, being built in Mirpur, Azad Jammu Kashmir, it was officially said.

Official sources told APP that the parking facility will accommodate 210 vehicles, and the 75,000-square-foot, four-story parking plaza will be completed within three years.

It will include a ticketing office, bathrooms, and CCTV surveillance rooms. Additionally, its design allows for the potential addition of more floors to meet future demands.

On this occasion, the AJK president received a comprehensive briefing from the relevant authorities regarding the project.

Government ministers, including Minister for Physical Planning and Housing Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Minister for Electricity Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, Chairman of the District Council Raja Naveed Akhtar Goga, Mayor of the Municipal Corporation Chaudhry Usman Ali Khalid, and others, were also present on the occasion.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL ..

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match

5 hours ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

5 hours ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

7 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

8 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

8 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

8 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

8 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

8 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

9 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

9 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

9 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

9 hours ago

More Stories From Kashmir