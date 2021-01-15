AJK president lauds British lawmakers for discussing Kashmir issue comprehensively in parliament

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Friday highly appreciated British parliamentarians for discussing the deteriorated situation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) comprehensively and boldly highlighting Indian brutalities in the held valley in the British parliament

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Friday highly appreciated British parliamentarians for discussing the deteriorated situation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) comprehensively and boldly highlighting Indian brutalities in the held valley in the British parliament.

He, in his special statement, said he stressed upon the British government that being the permanent member of the United Nations (UN) Security Council, bring the Kashmir issue in limelight before the UN and international community to discuss the pros and cons of the Kashmir issue at the forum and expose Indian forcible occupation and its tyrannical acts, besides, play its vital role in resolving Kashmir dispute and adopt unequivocal stance on Kashmir while realizing responsibility.

He said world community had realized despite Indian cunningness, that tranquility and peace in south Asian region could not be made certain until the settlement of Kashmir dispute as per their aspiration and upholding the principles of justice intact.

He thanked the British parliamentarians and office bearers taking part in the debate including James Daly, Sara Oyun, Naaz Shah, Paul Bristow, Steve Bakker and others for strongly raising Kashmir issue in British parliament and expressing their concerns over the Indian gross human rights violation in the IIOJK.

He asserted that there was categorical message to India from the parliamentarians to stop its brutal acts in the IIOJK and give the Kashmiri people their rights, the right to self-determination as per the UN resolutions.

The AJK president while expressing his buoyancy said besides, said the All Party Kashmir Parliamentary Group, Conservative Friends of Kashmir and Labor Friends of Kashmir like groups were based there and we were connected with them adding that they were playing a pivotal role in highlighting Kashmir issue inside and outside the parliament.

Masood expressed the hope that British government and its foreign ministry would play their due role in raising Kashmir issue at the top forums and exert pressure on India.

He said such a brilliant role played from British Pakistani and Kashmiri community and British parliamentarians on Kashmir which we had witnessed today could not be forgotten.