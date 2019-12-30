AJK president lauds expatriates' vibrant role to keep Kashmir issue alive

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Monday said Pakistani-Kashmiri Diaspora community was playing a positive role in highlighting Kashmir dispute in their respective countries of adoption

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) , Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Monday said Pakistani-Kashmiri Diaspora community was playing a positive role in highlighting Kashmir dispute in their respective countries of adoption.

He was talking to a delegation of Pak-Kashmiri Diaspora community led by Chairman Empire Trading Corporation & Group of Companies Naeem Malik Prince who called on him in Jammu & Kashmir House in the Federal capital on Monday, AJK presidential secretariat said in a statement.

The state president said the role played by the Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates particularly those settled in the United States and the Europe following August 5 actions of the Indian government regarding occupied Kashmir, was highly appreciable.

"The anti-India protest rally in New York on the occasion of the UN General Assembly session on September 27, was the biggest of the history of Manhattan, which was participated by the Pakistani and the Kashmiri expatriates from the United States, Canada, Europe and other parts of the world," he added.

Sardar Masood Khan said more than 30,000 Pakistani and the Kashmiri expatriates had reached New York on their own expense, while the entire expenditure of the participants of the rally held in Houston in support of Narendra Modi, were provided by the Indian government.

The AJK president said it was a matter of great satisfaction that Kashmiri and the Pakistani expatriates in the United States, Canada, UK, and other Western countries were financially stable and had a political influence there.

Many of them had been representing their community in the US, UK and the European parliaments, and they also have contacts with the decision making institutions of these countries.

Members of the delegation including Naeem Malik, Sardar Zarif, and Nadeem Khokhar while apprising the AJK president of their activities related to Kashmir, said the Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates stand by their brethren in occupied Jammu and Kashmir in this hour of distress.

The people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir are not alone in their just struggle, they added.

The members of the delegation further stated that the Pakistani and the Kashmiri community were considering to launch a global campaign on the pattern of Vietnam so as to apprise the international community of the real perspective of the Kashmir conflict and the dangers the long outstanding issue has posed to peace across the global including this region.

Under this campaign, the attention of international community will be diverted towards the Indian brutalities and the human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

The delegation invited the AJK president to attend the Independence Day programs in New York and other parts of United States on the occasion of Pakistan Day which the state president accepted.