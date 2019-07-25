AJK president lauds overseas Pakistanis, Kashmiris role to project Kashmir issue abroad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) : "The reports of United Nations Human Rights Commission as well as UK and the European parliaments and now the offer of mediation made by US President Donald Trump on Kashmir are evident that the international community intends to break its silence on the Kashmir issue and to play its role to resolve the long outstanding conflict," said the AJK President Sardar Masood Khan

Talking to a delegation which called on him under the leadership of Chairman Tehrik-e-Haq-e-Khud Iradiyat International Raja Najabat Hussian late Wednesday, he said that after sacrifices by the people of occupied Kashmir, the Kashmiri expatriates have a great contribution to bring the Kashmir issue out of the cold storage and to project it on the international level.

The AJK president said that in view of the growing interest of the international community in finding a peaceful political solution to the Kashmir conflict and to examine the situation erupted out of the Indian aggression at the Line of Control, an important delegation from the UK and European parliaments is reaching Azad Kashmir on Saturday next.

While appreciating Tehrik-e-Haq-e-Khurd Iradiyat International for projecting Kashmir issue in its historical perspective, the state president said that the Kashmiri and the Pakistani community in the UK, Europe and the United States have made valuable efforts regarding Kashmir issue, but still a lot is required to be done. "Besides Europe and UK, contacts were recently established with the government figures and institutions in Turkey, Iraq, Qatar, Malaysia and South Africa which are now playing a vibrant role in regard to Kashmir issue," he added.

Sardar Masood Khan urged the expatriates to play their role to apprise the young generation of the bonds that have intertwined Pakistan and Kashmir, and get them realized the importance of the ideology of Pakistan and the common bonds of Kashmir with Pakistan.