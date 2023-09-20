Open Menu

AJK President Lauds PRC's Role For Survival, Rehabilitation Of Victims Of Natural Catastrophes In The State:

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2023 | 08:17 PM

AJK President lauds PRC's role for survival, rehabilitation of victims of natural catastrophes in the State:

Secretary Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chapter Gulzar Fatima called on President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry in the federal metropolis on Wednesday and briefed him of the the PRC's ongoing projects in Azad Jammu Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) : Secretary Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chapter Gulzar Fatima called on President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry in the Federal metropolis on Wednesday and briefed him of the the PRC's ongoing projects in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK President said that the Red Crescent always played a significant role in rehabilitation of the victims of the natural castrophes including deadly deadly earthquake that had shaken the region on October 8, 2005.

The Red Crescent, he said, was still actively engaged in welfare work in Azad Jammu Kashmir as and when required.

