AJK President Lauds Turkiye Unwavering Support To Kashmir Cause
Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2025 | 06:34 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, while appreciating Turkiye's consistent support to the Kashmir cause, has expressed the optimism that Turkiye would continue its unwavering support to Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for right to self determination
Mirpur (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, while appreciating Turkiye's consistent support to the Kashmir cause, has expressed the optimism that Turkiye would continue its unwavering support to Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for right to self determination.
He expressed these views while talking to the Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Irfan Neziroglu who called on him at the the AJK Presidency in Jammu Kashmir House on Wednesday.
The Turkiye Embassy’s Consular Yaprak Ece was also present. Speaking on the occasion, the President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said that the Kashmir issue was not only the issue of the Kashmiri people but also of the Muslim Ummah.
Apprising the Turkiye ambassador of the prevailing political and human rights situation in the Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the president said that the Indian government's relentless repression of political and human rights in the region has devastating impacts on the Kashmiri society.
"Along with suppression of political rights people in occupied Kashmir have been deprived of religious rights and freedoms", he said, adding that even Kashmiri Muslims were not allowed to offer Friday prayers.
He said that the bloodshed of innocent civilians, particularly the youth at the hands of occupation forces, was going on unabated.
Terming massive military concentration as the main cause of rights violations in the region, he said, "India’s nine lakh army is committing genocide against Kashmiris".India, he said, was not only violating human rights in occupied Kashmir but religious minorities in India have been the worst victims of Modi government's Hindu supremacists ideology.
The president said the Muslim countries, especially Turkiye, should play their much needed role to help stop the bloodbath of innocent civilians in the region and resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations.Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry also sought Turkey's role in the development of Azad Kashmir.
On this occasion, Turkish Ambassador Dr. Irfan Neziroglu assured his country's continued support to the Kashmir cause.
He said that Turkey has always supported the Kashmiris' just cause and called for an immediate end to rights violations in the region. Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, invited the Turkish Ambassador Dr. Irfan Neziroglu to visit Muzaffarabad, which he delightfully accepted.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Israeli forces detain 25 Palestinians from West Bank
Eight dead, 1317 injured in 1,250 accidents in Punjab
Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir calls f ..
AJK President lauds Turkiye unwavering support to Kashmir cause
Sports gala, cultural day celebrations at UET
Paraguayan Ambassador hails Emirati women’s success, achievements
Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates Sharjah Airport Training Centre
Museum of Future launches lecture series on connection between history, future
PM's aide urges edible oil industry to adopt environmental sustainability practi ..
Brother’s murderer arrested
Ministerial committee discuss financial, administrative matters of KPPSC
Robbers' gang member nabbed
More Stories From Kashmir
-
AJK President lauds Turkiye unwavering support to Kashmir cause3 minutes ago
-
AJK President for vibrant use of digital media to promote Kashmir cause, uplift of society2 days ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq condemns Modi's visit to occupied Kashmir8 days ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq expresses sorrow over sad demises of Chaudar ..9 days ago
-
No compromise on the quality of studies in AJK-based medical colleges: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Mini ..9 days ago
-
AJK President suggests Norway's mediatory role to help resolve the Kashmir conflict9 days ago
-
2 lose lives in accident on poor-conditioned highway in IIOJK12 days ago
-
Anti-Encroachment drive continues 2nd day in Mirpur12 days ago
-
People's Party Azad Jammu & Kashmir (PPAJK) Chief and member AJK legislative assembly Hassan Ibrahim ..12 days ago
-
Kashmiris' freedom struggle in fact stands as movement for completion of Pakistan: Azad Jammu and K ..12 days ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq for due influence of diaspora to raise Kashm ..13 days ago
-
Irfan Salim takes charge of office as SSP State's capital town13 days ago