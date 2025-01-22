AJK President lauds Turkiye unwavering support to Kashmir cause

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, while appreciating Turkiye's consistent support to the Kashmir cause, has expressed the optimism that Turkiye would continue its unwavering support to Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for right to self determination

Mirpur (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, while appreciating Turkiye's consistent support to the Kashmir cause, has expressed the optimism that Turkiye would continue its unwavering support to Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for right to self determination.

He expressed these views while talking to the Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Irfan Neziroglu who called on him at the the AJK Presidency in Jammu Kashmir House on Wednesday.

The Turkiye Embassy’s Consular Yaprak Ece was also present. Speaking on the occasion, the President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said that the Kashmir issue was not only the issue of the Kashmiri people but also of the Muslim Ummah.

Apprising the Turkiye ambassador of the prevailing political and human rights situation in the Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the president said that the Indian government's relentless repression of political and human rights in the region has devastating impacts on the Kashmiri society.

"Along with suppression of political rights people in occupied Kashmir have been deprived of religious rights and freedoms", he said, adding that even Kashmiri Muslims were not allowed to offer Friday prayers.

He said that the bloodshed of innocent civilians, particularly the youth at the hands of occupation forces, was going on unabated.

Terming massive military concentration as the main cause of rights violations in the region, he said, "India’s nine lakh army is committing genocide against Kashmiris".India, he said, was not only violating human rights in occupied Kashmir but religious minorities in India have been the worst victims of Modi government's Hindu supremacists ideology.

The president said the Muslim countries, especially Turkiye, should play their much needed role to help stop the bloodbath of innocent civilians in the region and resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations.Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry also sought Turkey's role in the development of Azad Kashmir.

On this occasion, Turkish Ambassador Dr. Irfan Neziroglu assured his country's continued support to the Kashmir cause.

He said that Turkey has always supported the Kashmiris' just cause and called for an immediate end to rights violations in the region. Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, invited the Turkish Ambassador Dr. Irfan Neziroglu to visit Muzaffarabad, which he delightfully accepted.

