AJK President Lays Foundation Stone Of Poonch University Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2023 | 10:07 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Monday laid the foundation stone of Rs 7 billion mega state-run Poonch University projects

Addressing the ceremony the President said that providing higher education opportunities to students has been a top priority of the government.

Referring to the inauguration of Mega Project Phase-1 under which academic block would be constructed at a cost of Rs 2.7 billion, the president said it was a proud moment for all including teachers, administrative staff and residents of Rawalakot and especially the students of Jamia Poonch Rawalakot.

Barrister Sultan said that it was a matter of great pride and privilege for him to lay foundation stone of Mega Project Phase 2." I am also very grateful to the Government of Pakistan for investing heavily in the education sector through the Higher Education Commission for the promotion of higher education in the Azad Kashmir", he said.

"We are also very thankful to Chairman Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, Dr.

Mukhtar Ahmed, who continued to support us by taking personal interest", the president said. Barrister Chaudhry reiterated his commitment to make AJK a center of higher education and research activities.

He said that the government was going to start the tendering process for Jamia Poonch's Chhota Gullah Campus very soon.

The completion of these projects, he said, would have a great impact not only on the academic life of Rawalakot but also on the entire Azad Kashmir. The president said that he had recently inaugurated the King Abdullah Campus of Azad Jammu and Kashmir University, which was built with the support of Saudi Fund at a cost of 13.5 billion rupees in August this year.

He said that an academic block was also inaugurated at Kotli university.

The inauguration ceremony was attended and addressed by Vice Chancellor Poonch University Dr. Zakaria Zakir, Chairman Higher Education Commission of Pakistan Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed Member AJK Legislative Assembly Sardar Hasan Ibrahim Khan and othersent on the occasion.

