AJK President leaves for three-day visit to UK

The Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President, Sardar Masood Khan has embarked on a three-day visit to the United Kingdom

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019) The Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President, Sardar Masood Khan has embarked on a three-day visit to the United Kingdom. During his stay there, he will deliver lectures on Kashmir issue at several universities and colleges, address gatherings of Pakistani and Kashmiri communities in the UK and interact with local and international media.

On the first day of his visit, the AJK president is likely to deliver a lecture on Kashmir conflict at King's Colleges London. The event is being organized by the students of the college. The state president will also address a big community gathering in London on Wednesday.

The event is being organized by Tehreek-e-Kashmir Britain’s President Faheem Kayani. He is also likely to interact with the students of Oxford University to acquaint them with the different dimensions of Kashmir conflict and to apprise them of the latest situation of occupied Kashmir.

Sardar Masood Khan will also address a gathering at Queen Mary University. Meanwhile the president strongly condemned the fresh incidents of closure of educational institutions and businesses, blockade of internet, incarceration of political leaders, violence against journalists and the human rights activists in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

In a statement, he said that the Indian forces have been given free hand under black laws like Armed Forces Special Powers Act and Public Safety Act, to commit crimes against humanity. That is why; the Indian troops are ruthlessly perpetrating a reign of terror against the Kashmiri people.

Sardar Masood Khan expressed concern that ethnic cleansing was being carried out in the held territory under a systematic manner, which is the violation of human rights agreements and conventions.