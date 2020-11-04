AJK President makes a fervent appeal for maintaining national unity

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir President, Sardar Masood Khan has said that the Kashmiri people were intertwined with Pakistan through natural and sentimental bonds and this is an irrefutable fact that the spirit of Pakistaniat was the main driving force in the ongoing liberation movement in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

He made these remarks while addressing a conference held on "Pakistaniat – the main driving force behind Kashmir liberation struggle" organized here by Pakistan Institute of Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) here on Tuesday.

He called upon the whole nation to rise up as the wall of rock at the back of the Kashmiri people at the most delicate juncture of their movement by shunning hatred and confrontation to make the Kashmir liberation struggle a success. The speakers included Chairman Parliamentary Kashmir Committee Sheharyar Khan Afridi, and former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Attique Khan, Prominent Kashmir leader Altaf Ahamed Bhatt, AJK Minister Noreen Arif, Director PICSS Abdullah Khan and others

The AJK president said that the Kashmiri people were intertwined with Pakistan through natural and sentimental bonds, and this is an irrefutable fact that the spirit of Pakistaniat was the main driving force in the ongoing liberation movement. On the contrary, India's much-hyped bonds with the Kashmiri people are unnatural, unlawful and prejudicial to the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He said that as the Kashmiri people took out to break India's repressive bonds with them, India started declaring the Kashmiri people terrorists, and Pakistan a terror-sponsored state for supporting the legitimate liberation struggle of the Kashmiri people. He maintained that we must not show haste in holding talks with India because it is slaughtering our children and disgracing our sisters and daughters in occupied Kashmir while its hysteric leaders are threatening to strike Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The AJK president said that talks with India would not be held without the involvement of the Kashmiri people and sans the supervision of the UN Security Council.

He underlined that along with political and diplomatic options, the option of jihad was also available to resolve the Kashmir issue and lead the liberation movement to its ultimate end, and we do not need to adopted an apologetic attitude in this regard because being Muslims, we consider jihad to be the best war doctrine in the world.

The President asserted that the whole Muslim world had responded to the blasphemous move of France and India should also get such a response. Sardar Masood Khan condemned the Indian government's targeting of the family of eminent Kashmiri leader Altaf Bhat.

He said that Pakistan was incomplete without Jammu and Kashmir. He said that Pakistan and Kashmir were inseparable identities and the people of Pakistan and Kashmir stood together for a joint cause.

He warned the world to get ready to deal with the influx of Kashmiris as India was hell-bent to turn the Kashmiris into a minority within Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that Hindutva ideologues wanted to kill all Muslims and India's efforts to buy more and more military equipment reflected the same.

Speaking on the occasion Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi warned Indian regime of the consequences of its policy of genocide in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) saying that India today stands extremely polarised and it is bound to disintegrate due to the policies adopted by the Hindutva regime of India.

Mr Afridi said that the Modi regime is committing war crimes in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and these war crimes have exposed the true face of India to the world.

Shehryar Afridi said that Indian agents of Muslim origin like Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti and Muslims of India have recognised the fact that Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah's struggle for Pakistan and two-nation ideology was right and their the policy was wrong.

"Pakistani and Kashmiri youth are being confused under the Indian ploy of hybrid war and questions are being raised against Pakistan. Nations are recognised after struggles and sacrifices and Kashmiris have made all sacrifices required to make an impact," he said.

Chairman Kashmir Committee said that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan according to the vision of Qauid e Azam and Pakistan would continue its legal, moral and political support for the freedom struggle of Kashmiris. Afridi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is Ambassador of Kashmiris and Kashmir Committee is the voice of Pakistan.

"India is distorting history through its soft power. Pakistan Today has the ability of mutual assured destruction". Shehryar Afridi said that youth need to be the voice of the voiceless Kashmiris. "Our valiant armed forces are sacrificing their precious lives for securing the lives of Kashmiris living on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC)".

He said that the Kashmir Committee is employing all its resources to raise voice for Kashmiris and a special focus is being laid on securing digital space and protecting and promoting the cultural heritage of Kashmir. "Gilgit Baltistan (GB) is being given a special provincial status in line with the United Nations resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and Prime Minister Imran Khan has pledged to provide unprecedented funds to bring the GB at par with other parts of Pakistan," he said.

He urged the youth to rise to the occasion and protect and project the cause of Kashmir.

Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan said that reservation of the Kashmiri leadership on both sides of the Line of Control about the provincial status of Gilgit Baltistan is valid because this will hurt the ongoing liberation movement, and also weaken Pakistan's stand on the Kashmir issue on the international level. However, the people of Gilgit-Baltistan should be granted the same right which the people of a province enjoy.

Sardar Attique said that Kashmiris are honoured that they had decided to associate their destiny with Pakistan before the formation of Pakistan by adopting accession to Pakistan resolution on July 19, 1947, and this the affiliation was based on an ideology and belief.

He said that He said that along with love for Islam and Pakistan, oppression of India was also a factor in Kashmir's independence movement. "If we make no mistake and respect the aspirations of the Kashmiris, the time is not far when the Kashmir freedom movement will attain its logical conclusion and the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir will become part of Pakistan while maintaining its own peculiar identity," he said.