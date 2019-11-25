UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK President, OIC Secretary-General Exchange Views On The Current

Situation In IOJK

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 01:35 PM

AJK President, OIC Secretary-General exchange views on the current situation in IOJK

President Khan apprised the Secretary General Al-Othaimeen on the latest situation in Kashmir

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) President Khan apprised the Secretary General Al-Othaimeen on the latest situation in Kashmir. He informed that the 5th August unilateral and illegal action by India aims to alter the internationally recognized the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir and change its demographic structure by allowing non-residents to settle there.

He apprised that people of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have placed their hopes in the brotherly Muslim countries, particularly their representative body, the OIC, for support in urging India to immediately end its oppression, respect their rights and resolve this dispute peacefully in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

He appreciated the OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir which during its meeting on the side-lines of the 74th UNGA session, expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people. He said that the unflinching support of the OIC has assured the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir that they are not alone, and that the Muslim Ummah is standing by them.

Dr. Yousaf reiterated OIC’s stance on Kashmir dispute and said that peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute according to the wishes of Kashmiri people and in accordance with the UNSC resolutions would bring durable peace in the region

Related Topics

India Resolution United Nations Jammu August Muslim

Recent Stories

Every day is a black day for people of indian occu ..

2 minutes ago

The OIC dispatches an Observer Mission to Guinea-B ..

3 minutes ago

IHC acquits Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Ghulam Sarwar ..

12 minutes ago

Western Warriors crowned U18 Women’s T20 Champio ..

13 minutes ago

National U16 Three-Day Tournament to commence from ..

27 minutes ago

Third Day Of 13th DTA Chief Of The Naval Staff Ama ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.