AJK President, OIC Secretary-General exchange views on the current situation in IOJK

Situation In IOJK

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) President Khan apprised the Secretary General Al-Othaimeen on the latest situation in Kashmir. He informed that the 5th August unilateral and illegal action by India aims to alter the internationally recognized the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir and change its demographic structure by allowing non-residents to settle there.

He apprised that people of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have placed their hopes in the brotherly Muslim countries, particularly their representative body, the OIC, for support in urging India to immediately end its oppression, respect their rights and resolve this dispute peacefully in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

He appreciated the OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir which during its meeting on the side-lines of the 74th UNGA session, expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people. He said that the unflinching support of the OIC has assured the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir that they are not alone, and that the Muslim Ummah is standing by them.

Dr. Yousaf reiterated OIC’s stance on Kashmir dispute and said that peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute according to the wishes of Kashmiri people and in accordance with the UNSC resolutions would bring durable peace in the region