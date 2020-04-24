AJK President pays tribute to medical teams, officials fighting against COVID-19

Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Friday said that the AJK government's early measures like lockdown and aggressive media campaign helped out to successfully contain the coronavirus outbreak

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Friday said that the AJK government's early measures like lockdown and aggressive media campaign helped out to successfully contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The President made these remarks during a visit to the National Institute of Health in the Federal capital on Friday where the Executive Director also briefed the President about coronavirus outbreak and its control.

He was received by Executive Director of the institute Major General Aamer Ikram.

President AJK praised the role of NIH, which, he said, has become the leading and most reliable coronavirus testing centre in the country. He commended NIH's leadership and team for their dedication and professionalism. He added that despite the current crisis, NIH had prioritized the provision of test results to AJK.

Chairman NIH said that hopefully in the very near future, professionals from NIH would also visit AJK to train doctors, nurses and paramedical staff and the efforts would be made to enhance the capacity of testing laboratories operational within AJK. He also said that NIH would continue to provide policy framework for federal, provincial and regional stakeholders for building capacity to prevent, detect and respond to any COVID-19 cases.

President Masood Khan informed that AJK had operationalized an elaborate health network to fight the coronavirus pandemic. AJK currently has 60 quarantine centers, 16 isolation facilities in all districts.

This effective response on behalf of the AJK government and its health department has helped contain the total number of cases to 55, of which 25 have recovered. No deaths, he said, have taken place due to the virus. In addition, the coronavirus information technology centre has been established to help trace foreign travellers. Till now, the addresses, travel information and bio-stats of 26,361 people have been collected.

The President paid rich tribute to the AJK Health Department, doctors, nurses and paramedics who have been on the frontlines to combat this outbreak. He said that similarly, the village coordination committees comprising Imams of Mosques, teachers and volunteers, as well as 240 verification teams comprising lady health workers, personnel of District Administration and the Police have done a commendable job during this crisis.

Later, the President also visited various sections of NIH and was also briefed on the working of the Emergency Operations Centre and Information Technology Hub.