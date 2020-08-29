AJK President pays tributes to Karbala Martyrs: Hussain (RA)'s sacrifice beacon light for oppressed nations

AJK President Sardar Mohammad Masood Khan Saturday said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions by sacrificing their lives for a supreme cause had set an enduring precedence for the freedom-loving people, and the oppressed nations

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) : AJK President Sardar Mohammad Masood Khan Saturday said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions by sacrificing their lives for a supreme cause had set an enduring precedence for the freedom-loving people, and the oppressed nations.

"The Karbala incident will continue to inspire all humanity to offer sacrifices to get rid of the oppression and injustice" the president said this while paying tributes to Karbala martyrs in a special message issued here on the occasion of Youm-e-Ashura.

He said that the great sacrifice offered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) had left a lesson for the Muslims to sacrifice even their lives, if the need be.

The people of occupied Kashmir following the suit were offering great sacrifices for the cause of freedom from the Indian shackles, he added.

The president asserted that the martyrdom of the great Imam and his companions gave us the lesson of patience, courage, selflessness and true commitment to religion. Their sacrifice had saved mankind from the gravest destruction, he added.

"The message of Karbala is very clear and unambiguous. The purpose of those who went to Karbala was not to seize a piece of land or to gain a throne, but to preserve and uphold basic human values. It was a battle between right and wrong and justice and injustice", he asserted.

The president said that we needed to seek guidance from the Karbala tragedy to achieve our supreme cause.

"Our oppressed brethren including men and women are resisting Indian repression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)," he said, adding that the Kashmiri people were eyeing us and on this sacred occasion. "We pledge to promote fraternity and brotherhood, harmony and the spirit of sacrifice in our national life," he added.

Sardar Masood Khan said that today, we needed to inculcate unity and discipline in our rank and file.

"If we follow the example set by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions, no power on the earth can suppress the voice of the Kashmiri people," he added.