AJK President Pays Tributes To Sardar Ibrahim Khan For His Role In Liberation Struggle

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2024 | 11:07 PM

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 30th Jul, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that founding president of AJK government, Sardar Ibrahim Khan had played an important role in the liberation struggle that culminated successfully in the establishment of a revolutionary government in the liberated territory on 24 October 1947.

Paying eulogizing tributes to the former president on his death anniversary being observed on July 31, he said that Khan besides spearheading the Kashmir Liberation Movement represented Kashmiris at the United Nations and pleaded their case effectively before the international community.

Barrister Chaudhry, while referring to various development and public welfare projects initiated at the time when he was the prime minister, said, "I have had the honour and privilege to work under the guidance of Ghazi e Millat for five years”.

The AJK president said that it was under his guidance and direction that a number of mega projects including Jagran Hydel power project were launched in the state between 1996 and 2001 from which revenue worth billions of rupees was being generated today. "Similarly, a Cadet College at Palandri, Women's college at Bagh and Kotli, roads and other public welfare projects were launched across the state", he added.

The AJK president also lauded the supreme sacrifices rendered by the people of Kashmir in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He regrettably noted that India has broken all records of barbarism and brutality in IIOJK.

Barrister Chaudhry, reiterated his commitment to uphold the mission of Ghazi e Millat in letter and spirit.

