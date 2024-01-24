AJK President, PM Condole Demise Of Journalist's Brother
Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2024 | 10:29 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq
on Wednesday expressed their profound grief and sorrow over the death of the elder brother of Mehtab Khan.
In their separate condolence messages issued here, the AJK president and prime minister while extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, prayed to Allah almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.
APP/ahr/
