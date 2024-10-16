Open Menu

AJK President, PM Express Grief Over Demise Of AKNS President's Mother

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq have expressed their profound grief and sorrow over the demise of the mother of Azad Jammu Kashmir Newspapers Society (AKNS) President Amjad Chaudhary, who breathed her last yesterday

In their separate condolence messages, issued late on Wednesday, the AJK president and prime minister, while extending their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

