AJK President, PM Express Grief Over Demise Of AKNS President's Mother
Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2024 | 11:20 PM
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq have expressed their profound grief and sorrow over the demise of the mother of Azad Jammu Kashmir Newspapers Society (AKNS) President Amjad Chaudhary, who breathed her last yesterday
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq have expressed their profound grief and sorrow over the demise of the mother of Azad Jammu Kashmir Newspapers Society (AKNS) President Amjad Chaudhary, who breathed her last yesterday.
In their separate condolence messages, issued late on Wednesday, the AJK president and prime minister, while extending their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Govt. committed to making life more affordable to its people: Prime Minister Mu ..
Students not to lose hope but accept challenges, sustain efforts, hard work for ..
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan welcomes Chairman PPP in city
Belarusian ambassador expresses gratitude on SCO-CHG in Pakistan
CM dismisses collage rape allegations as fabricated
Nasir Shah reaffirms Sindh govt’s commitment to skill development of youth
Constitutional amendment, judicial reforms need of hour: Barrister Malik
SCO moot draws worldwide attention as a right step towards regional cooperation
KP Assembly passes Secretariat Employees (Rules & Regulations Bill 2024)
ATC rejects Sanam Javed's exemption application
South-South Cooperation Forum held to jointly build a green Silk Road
SCO meeting to elevate Pakistan's standing on global stage: Analysts
More Stories From Kashmir
-
Overseas Kashmiris always played key role in country's development2 days ago
-
AJK govt plans to promote tourism in Poonch division2 days ago
-
APC: AJK govt always supports Kashmir freedom struggle: Ch Anwar2 days ago
-
AJK PM emphasizes to devise effective response strategy for minimizing loss of lives, material in ..8 days ago
-
Devastating earthquake 2005 anniversary: facing natural calamities with patience8 days ago
-
AJK Govt launches 3Bln rupee of housing project for Kashmiri migrant families9 days ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry remembers victims of 2005 e ..9 days ago
-
Protest held in Mirpurkhas for Palestine Solidarity Day9 days ago
-
AJK government plans to unveil tourism promotion policy soon12 days ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq calls for media's more vibrant role to expo ..13 days ago
-
AJK commemorates the 19th anniversary of the deadly October 8, 2005 earthquake13 days ago
-
AJK President still remembers bleak memory of earthquake13 days ago