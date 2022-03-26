UrduPoint.com

AJK President, PM, Others Condole Veteran Physician Dr. Salim Nizami's Demise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2022 | 01:03 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi and AJK minister for information, law and justice Sardar Faheem Akhter Rubbani expressed deep sense of shock and grief over the demise of medical expert Dr. Salim Nizami.

In their separate messages of condolence issued here, the AJK leaders prayed to rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the loss with courage.

Dr. Salim Nizami, (83), (Retd) Registrar/Head of Accident and Emergency Whiston Hospital Merseyside (United Kingdom) died yesterday due to covid 19 and was laid to rest in Merseyside (Liverpool).

He is survived by a son � Dr.

Adeel and a widow.

Dr. Salim Nizami was the eldest son of an illustrious worker of Pakistan and Kashmir freedom movement, veteran Kashmiri writer journalist and intellectual Late Abdul Hamid Nizami, the eldest brother of veteran journalist and Retd. Director news ptv Late Mumtaz Hamid Rao and senior Kashmiri journalist Altaf Hamid Rao.

Others who expressed grief over the demise of Dr. Nizami included AJK Information Secretary Midhat Shehzad, Director General Public Relations AJK government Raja Azhar Iqbal, Retd. Chief Justice of AJK Justice Muhammad Azam Khan, Retd. Secretary Electricity AJK Engr. Muhammad Iqbal Rattayal, Commissioner Mirpur Division Ch. Muhammad Raqeeb, Deputy Commissioner Ch. Amjad Iqbal and other senior AJK Government officials.

