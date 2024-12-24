AJK President, PM pay tribute to Quaid-i-Azam on 148th birthday

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq while paying eulogizing tributes to the Father of Nation, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 148th birthday, being celebrated on Wednesday, have said that there was no better way to pay tribute to the great leader than following his golden principles of unity, faith and discipline

MIRPUR (AJK ) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 24th Dec, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq while paying eulogizing tributes to the Father of Nation, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 148th birthday, being celebrated on Wednesday, have said that there was no better way to pay tribute to the great leader than following his golden principles of unity, faith and discipline.

In their messages issued separately on Tuesday, on the eve of the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation, they said that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was the great leader, who changed the course of history.

The President said that Jinnah led a relentless struggle that culminated successfully in the shape of Pakistan - a free homeland for Muslims of the sub continent where they live with peace, dignity and absolute freedom.

“It was Quaid-i-Azam’s dynamic leadership that turned Allama Iqbal’s dream into a reality,” he added.

Barrister Chaudhry said that Quaid-e-Azam was a great leader, great jurist and history maker, adding that he enlightened the Muslims of the subcontinent with the two-nation theory that led to the creation of Pakistan.

That is why he declared Kashmir as the jugular vein of Pakistan,” he said, adding that Quaid-i-Azam openly supported the freedom movement of Kashmiris and made great efforts to resolve the Kashmir problem.

Meanwhile, AJK PM Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said that Quaid-i-Azam not only changed the history but also the geography of the subcontinent.

“Quaid-i-Azam not only defended the identity of Muslims as a separate nation, but also turned the dream of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent into a political reality,” he said.

The AJK PM said that the great leader’s motto of commitment, honesty and discipline serves as a guiding principle for the nation. He said that Jinnah declared Kashmir as a jugular vein of Pakistan and always supported the Kashmiri people.

“Quaid-i-Azam was the most popular, highly revered and respected leader amongst the Kashmiri people,” he said.

The AJK premier also paid rich tributes to the Kashmiri people for raising their voice against India’s illegal and forcible occupation, saying that the day is not far when the Kashmiri people will get rid of Indian illegal occupation and become part of Pakistan.

APP/ahr/378