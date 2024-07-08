Open Menu

AJK President, PM Pay Tributes To Burhani Wani On His 8th Martyrdom Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2024 | 10:32 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Prime Minister Chaudhary Anwar ul Haq on Monday paid tributes to young Kashmir freedom movement leader Burhan Muzaffar Wani and his companions on their 8th martyrdom anniversary

In their separate messages, they while highlighting the martyred commander's role for a new spirit in the Kashmiri freedom movement, termed him as a shining star and a powerful symbol of resistance against the Indian occupation in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Hailing the Kashmiri martyrs' matchless struggle and sacrifices for the noble cause, they said, "The sacred blood of the Kashmiri martyrs will never go in vain".

They regrettably noted that since the past several decades the Indian rulers had used their military might and repressive policies to crush the Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination guaranteed to them by the international community.

They said that the mass uprising triggered after the martyrdom of Burhan Wani not only rendered the Indian government's narrative on Kashmir irrelevant at a global level but also proved beyond any reasonable doubt that the ongoing freedom movement was Indigenous.The duo also lauded the Kashmiri people's resilience in the face of Indian state terrorism.

Terming the Kashmiris' ongoing liberation movement as a legitimate political struggle, they said, it was quite unfortunate that Kashmiris were being subjected to cruel treatment merely for demanding fulfillment of their promised right and implementation of the UNSC resolutions that called for holding plebiscite in the region.

"The right to self-determination is an inalienable right of the people of Kashmir", they said, adding that it was high time that influential world governments and institutions came forward and played their much-needed role in resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute peacefully.

