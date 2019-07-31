UrduPoint.com
AJK President, Prime Minister Pay Tributes To Founding President Of AJK Sardar Ibrahim Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 06:23 PM

AJK President, Prime Minister pay tributes to founding President of AJK Sardar Ibrahim Khan

In their separate messages on the eve of 16th death anniversary of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim, AJK President Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan termed him as epoch- making leader of Kashmir who was instrumental in declaring war against Maharaja Hari Singh's forces and liberating of one third part of Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) : In their separate messages on the eve of 16th death anniversary of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim, AJK President Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan termed him as epoch- making leader of Kashmir who was instrumental in declaring war against Maharaja Hari Singh's forces and liberating of one third part of Kashmir.

AJK President Sardar Masood in his message said that Ghazi-i-Millat Sardar Ibrahim Khan had not only practically participated in the freedom struggle of Kashmir but also chaired the historic meeting at Srinagar that passed the resolution of Kashmir's accession to Pakistan in 1947.

"The best tribute to our founder leader is to dedicate all our abilities for strengthening and reinforcing Kashmir liberation struggle while adhering to his principles and thoughts," he said.

Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, in his message on the eve of the death anniversary of Sardar Ibrahim Khan, invited all political forces of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to get united on one platform to materialize the dream of Ghazi-i-Millat Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan.

The 16th death anniversary of founding president of Azad Jammu Kashmir Ghazi-i-Millat Sardar Ibrahim Khan was observed across AJK with pledge to carry forward his mission to liberate Kashmir from Indian subjugation and make it a part of Pakistan.

