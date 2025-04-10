Open Menu

AJK President Reaffirms Government Resolve To Address Grievances Of All Communities, Including Lawyers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2025 | 11:52 PM

AJK President reaffirms government resolve to address grievances of all communities, including lawyers

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said here on Thursday that the incumbent AJK government is determined to solve problems of all segments of the society, including the legal fraternity of AJK

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said here on Thursday that the incumbent AJK government is determined to solve problems of all segments of the society, including the legal fraternity of AJK.

He was talking to a delegation of the District Bar Association Mirpur, which, led by its president, Mahmood Palakvi Advocate, called on the AJK president, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, here Thursday. 

On this occasion, the visiting delegation apprised the president about the construction of a lawyers complex and lawyers hostel for the District Bar Association Mirpur and other issues faced by the legal fraternity.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Chaudhry assured the delegation of his all possible cooperation in resolving the problems of the lawyers. 

The delegation was comprised of Muhammad Fayyaz Chaudhry, Advocate, and Hafiz Saja-ul-Haq, Advocate.  

Meanwhile, Member District Council Chaudhry Waqas Ali of Tarpa hosted an Eid Milan party in honor of President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, which was attended by Minister for Energy Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, Chaudhry Sohaib Arshad, senior leader Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz of Bibiyam, and others.

Addressing the participants of the Eid Milan party, the president reiterated his resolve to promote the Kashmir cause both at the national and international levels.

He also condemned Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir and urged the global community to play its much-needed role to resolve the lingering dispute peacefully. He also reiterated his commitment to serve the people of the state without any discrimination.

During his visit, President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry also inspected the site of the Rathoa Haryam Bridge being built at a cost of over 9.98 billion rupees. On this occasion, Deputy Director Rathua Haryam Bridge Muhammad Irfan gave a detailed briefing to the president regarding the construction and progress of the long-pending project. 

He stated that progress was being made on the project; however, the company was encountering a lack of funding. On the occasion, President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that he would take up the matter with the Federal government to secure the timely disbursement of funds for the project. "The challenges posed by insufficient funds will not be permitted to obstruct the project's completion," the president affirmed.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL ..

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match

5 hours ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

5 hours ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

7 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

8 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

8 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

8 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

8 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

8 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

9 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

9 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

9 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

9 hours ago

More Stories From Kashmir