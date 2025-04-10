- Home
AJK President Reaffirms Government Resolve To Address Grievances Of All Communities, Including Lawyers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2025 | 11:52 PM
President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said here on Thursday that the incumbent AJK government is determined to solve problems of all segments of the society, including the legal fraternity of AJK
He was talking to a delegation of the District Bar Association Mirpur, which, led by its president, Mahmood Palakvi Advocate, called on the AJK president, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, here Thursday.
On this occasion, the visiting delegation apprised the president about the construction of a lawyers complex and lawyers hostel for the District Bar Association Mirpur and other issues faced by the legal fraternity.
Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Chaudhry assured the delegation of his all possible cooperation in resolving the problems of the lawyers.
The delegation was comprised of Muhammad Fayyaz Chaudhry, Advocate, and Hafiz Saja-ul-Haq, Advocate.
Meanwhile, Member District Council Chaudhry Waqas Ali of Tarpa hosted an Eid Milan party in honor of President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, which was attended by Minister for Energy Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, Chaudhry Sohaib Arshad, senior leader Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz of Bibiyam, and others.
Addressing the participants of the Eid Milan party, the president reiterated his resolve to promote the Kashmir cause both at the national and international levels.
He also condemned Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir and urged the global community to play its much-needed role to resolve the lingering dispute peacefully. He also reiterated his commitment to serve the people of the state without any discrimination.
During his visit, President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry also inspected the site of the Rathoa Haryam Bridge being built at a cost of over 9.98 billion rupees. On this occasion, Deputy Director Rathua Haryam Bridge Muhammad Irfan gave a detailed briefing to the president regarding the construction and progress of the long-pending project.
He stated that progress was being made on the project; however, the company was encountering a lack of funding. On the occasion, President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that he would take up the matter with the Federal government to secure the timely disbursement of funds for the project. "The challenges posed by insufficient funds will not be permitted to obstruct the project's completion," the president affirmed.
