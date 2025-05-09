AJK President reaffirms resolve to use all resources for promotion of quality higher education

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry reiterated that all resources and energies would be utilized for the promotion of higher education in the AJK State

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry reiterated that all resources and energies would be utilized for the promotion of higher education in the AJK State.

"I wish to see Poonch University in the list of the world's top-ranking universities," the president said, adding that quality education was a cornerstone of socio-economic development.

He was chairing the 28th Senate meeting of the state-run University of Poonch was held at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chancellor University of Poonch Professor Dr. Zakaria Zakir, VC of Government College and Women University Faisalabad Professor Dr. Kanwal Amin, Representative Higher Education Commission of Pakistan Professor Dr. Anwarul Hassan Gilani, former VC of Fatima Jinnah and Women University Rawalpindi Professor Dr. Bushra Mirza, Professor Dr. Abdul Khaliq, Professor Dr. Muhammad Abdul Rauf Khan, Additional Secretary of Higher Education Shahid Hussain, and others.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor of Poonch University, Prof. Dr. Zakaria Zakir, gave a detailed briefing to the president regarding the curriculum, extracurricular activities, and ongoing projects underway at the university.

He informed the president that the construction of the Chhota Gala Campus of the University will start very soon. The university campus was being built at the cost of 3.6 billion rupees. The foundation stone of the project will be laid soon by the president.

Barrister Chaudhry directed the vice chancellor to take all possible measures to improve the quality of education in the university and complete the ongoing development projects of the university at the earliest.

The construction of the Chhota Gala campus of Poonch University, he said, would open up new opportunities for knowledge seekers.

