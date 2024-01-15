Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Monday rejected India's protest against the recent visit to Mirpur by British High Commissioner Jane Marriott, termed the Indian government's contention on the matter as highly ridiculous

According to AJK officials, Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that the Indian government who hosted G20 summit events in occupied Kashmir last year has no moral or legal justification to lodge a protest over the UK envoy's visit to Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

"India has no moral or legal justification to raise objections over foreign diplomats visiting Azad Kashmir", he added.

He further said that envoys of different countries have visited the region (Azad Kashmir) before, and they will continue to do so in the future.

Terming Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) as an internationally recognized disputed territory, the AJK President said that Kashmir has never been a part of India.

He said that India should refrain from its expansionist designs and realize the ground reality that it could no longer hold Kashmiris hostage by the dint of force.

He said that the political and human rights situation in IIOJ&K has further worsened since August 5, 2019.

Barrister Sultan said that the international community should take notice of the fast-deteriorating political and human rights situation in the region.

"The international community should take notice of the crimes committed against Kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces", Sultan urged adding that it was high time that the influential world governments should play their role to help stop bloodshed and violence in IIOJ&K.

