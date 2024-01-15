Open Menu

AJK President Rejects India's Protest Over British Envoy's Visit To Mirpur-AJK

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2024 | 09:00 PM

AJK President rejects India's protest over British envoy's visit to Mirpur-AJK

Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Monday rejected India's protest against the recent visit to Mirpur by British High Commissioner Jane Marriott, termed the Indian government's contention on the matter as highly ridiculous

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Monday rejected India's protest against the recent visit to Mirpur by British High Commissioner Jane Marriott, termed the Indian government's contention on the matter as highly ridiculous.

According to AJK officials, Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that the Indian government who hosted G20 summit events in occupied Kashmir last year has no moral or legal justification to lodge a protest over the UK envoy's visit to Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

"India has no moral or legal justification to raise objections over foreign diplomats visiting Azad Kashmir", he added.

He further said that envoys of different countries have visited the region (Azad Kashmir) before, and they will continue to do so in the future.

Terming Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) as an internationally recognized disputed territory, the AJK President said that Kashmir has never been a part of India.

He said that India should refrain from its expansionist designs and realize the ground reality that it could no longer hold Kashmiris hostage by the dint of force.

He said that the political and human rights situation in IIOJ&K has further worsened since August 5, 2019.

Barrister Sultan said that the international community should take notice of the fast-deteriorating political and human rights situation in the region.

"The international community should take notice of the crimes committed against Kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces", Sultan urged adding that it was high time that the influential world governments should play their role to help stop bloodshed and violence in IIOJ&K.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

India Protest World Visit Jammu United Kingdom Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir August 2019 Moral From Government Din Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Anti-Rape Crisis cell established at PIMS

Anti-Rape Crisis cell established at PIMS

16 minutes ago
 ECP okays 250m ballot papers for general elections

ECP okays 250m ballot papers for general elections

16 minutes ago
 LHC issues notice to ECP on PTI founder's petition ..

LHC issues notice to ECP on PTI founder's petitions against rejection of nominat ..

16 minutes ago
 Mayor Sukkur inspects development projects

Mayor Sukkur inspects development projects

24 minutes ago
 DC visits site of under construction bridge

DC visits site of under construction bridge

24 minutes ago
 British Home Office delegation meets Interior Secr ..

British Home Office delegation meets Interior Secretary

24 minutes ago
DC emphasizes effective inspection of prices for ..

DC emphasizes effective inspection of prices for essential commodities

24 minutes ago
 Financial, digital literacy significant to empower ..

Financial, digital literacy significant to empower women: President FPCCI

16 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates 37 police stations, 5 projects in G ..

CM inaugurates 37 police stations, 5 projects in Gujranwala

16 minutes ago
 US commends Saudi Arabia's anti-terrorism efforts ..

US commends Saudi Arabia's anti-terrorism efforts in annual report

16 minutes ago
 DC begins performance audit of price magistrates, ..

DC begins performance audit of price magistrates, show cause notices issued to 6 ..

16 minutes ago
 Ambassador Hashmi undertakes orientation visit to ..

Ambassador Hashmi undertakes orientation visit to Sichuan Province, China

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir