AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan urges UN to save Kashmir for saving humanity

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ): AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan has called upon OIC leadership to project voice of Kashmiri people to the UN Secretary General and Security Council to avert a bigger crisis for the entire globe.

In a statement read out at the meeting of OIC Contact Group on Kashmir held at the sideline of 74th UN General Assembly session in New York on Wednesday, he emphasized the UN Security Council to take exception to India's aggressive posture which poses grave dangers to peace and security in the region, AJK Presidential secretariat said Wednesday.

He urged the international community to find a final and just solution to the long outstanding Kashmir dispute in accordance with its own resolutions as well as wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The President said it is the responsibility of UN Security Council to avoid the potential devastating war. "The UN secretary general must not equivocate but make clear calls for an end to curfews and communication blockades in the held territory, restoration of civil liberties and fundamental freedoms, and release of political prisoners and human rights activists," he added.

The AJK president said that on the 54th consecutive day of curfew and telecommunication blackout, the gun-toting soldiers patrol deserted streets and the people besieged in their homes, have been deprived of food, water and medicines.

"Peaceful protests against Indian actions are being quelled with live ammunition and pellet firing shotguns," he said adding that thousands of Kashmiri lawmakers, political activists, businessmen, lawyers, students and teachers have been detained and tortured.

He lamented that water boarding, electricity shocks, beatings with cables and rods, feeding of feces are being used against the detainees, and the bulk of the detainees have been shifted to the most notorious prisons of India. "In midnight raids, Indian soldiers barge into houses, kick and insult the elderly and threaten women with rape and molestation. They have objectified women and are telling them that they are spoils of war after India's victory over Kashmir; he said and added that the present situation has caused human rights and humanitarian crisis in the territory.

Sardar Masood Khan said that India's unilateral and aggressive action of August 5, was in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir, and international humanitarian law. He said that India is pushing the region to the brink of war and is threatening Pakistan with the use of nuclear weapons. All this aggression and state-terror is being driven by the fascist Hindutva doctrine, which has vowed that it would wipe out Muslims from South Asia.

The AJK president said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been demanding their right to self-determination for the last 72 years but the international community has left them, so culpably, at the mercy of the Indian occupiers and tormentors for whom killing Kashmiri people is a fair game.

He regretted that the International community including Organization of Islamic Cooperation remains silent spectator to the genocide, carnage and ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri people at the hands of Indian occupation troops.

Sardar Masood Khan said it is our firm belief that our moral high ground on dialogue and diplomacy would defeat Indian state-terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

He stressed the UN Security Council to immediately convene its meetings and continue to meet regularly until it decides to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir under chapters VI and VII of UN Charter and stop Indian aggressions and firmly reject India's colonial rule and foreign occupation in one part of the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

He suggested to the UN Secretary General to appoint a Special Envoy on Jammu and Kashmir who could assist the Security Council in creating an environment for bringing an end to repression in IOK and open doors for multilateral diplomacy to resolve issue.

The AJK president also called upon the UN Human Rights Council to establish a Commission of Inquiry to monitor and report on the Indian human rights violations in the held territory, and the UN Under Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs to make an appeal to the world for launching a humanitarian corridor to address the humanitarian catastrophe in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir through rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations.