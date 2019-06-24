AJK President Sardar Masood Khan urges youth to turn Pakistan into strong and prosperous country

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the youth owe the responsibility of thwarting conspiracies currently being hatched by enemies to keep Pakistan deprived of dividends of development and prosperity

MURREE,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 24th June, 2019) AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the youth owe the responsibility of thwarting conspiracies currently being hatched by enemies to keep Pakistan deprived of dividends of development and prosperity.

Addressing teachers and students of Lawrence College here, he said that China in our neighborhood was fast going to emerge as the world's second-biggest economic power; while on the other hand, India was preparing to compete China.

Similarly, Iran and the Gulf States have the full potential to move forward because of their oil wealth. Sardar Masood Khan said that youth of our country of 212 million people were fully capable of turning Pakistan into an economic and defense power.

"Young students guarantee bright future of the country," he said adding that the youth would have to prepare themselves to cope with the challenges confronting Pakistan, and to play a vibrant role to turn it into a peaceful, developed and prosperous state.

He said that Almighty Allah had blessed Pakistan with abundant natural and human resources, and it was the responsibility of the new generation to ensure adequate use of these resources so as to make Pakistan into a stable and prosperous state.

"For this purpose, it is imperative to ensure that national security institutions are strong, we have cutting edge nuclear technology, law and order prevails in the country and our educational institutions prepare a generation who has leadership qualities in politics, economy, and business," he added.

Sardar Masood Khan said that side by side with curriculum activities, our students need to have full realization as to what is going on around us, where does the country stand, and to which direction it is to be led.

He said that we would have to pledge and set the targets to completely eradicate poverty in the country, provide education and health facilities as per world standards by 2030. "We are to make country's defense and security invincible, and bring the country on the list of top ten economically prosperous countries by 2050," he added.

Responding to a volley of questions posed by students, Sardar Masood Khan said that Azad Kashmir was neither a province of Pakistan nor a sovereign state. The people of the area had liberated this territory form Dogra rulers, and had formed a government to take steps for the liberation of the part of Kashmir still under Indian occupation.

About Simla Agreement, he said that the accord does not prevent Pakistan from raising Kashmir issue on the world forums. India had very sharply and fraudulently conveyed to the international community that Kashmir had become a bilateral issue after Simla Accord and that it cannot be raised on an international forum.

“This claim on the part of India is baseless and the Kashmiri people do not accept it,” he added. The AJK president said that India had never shown sincerity to come to the negotiations table during the last 71 years, and it has always used the dialogue process as a tool to perpetuate its illegal occupation of Kashmir.

He lamented that hatred was being systematically promoted against Muslims in India under the official patronage, and the targets of this wave of hatred are the Muslims of India, people of Jammu and Kashmir, and the state of Pakistan.