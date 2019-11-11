Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has said that as a nation we need to invest immensely in developing a knowledge-based economy so as to gain a competitive edge in the 50 regions and the world

Karachi; (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has said that as a nation we need to invest immensely in developing a knowledge-based economy so as to gain a competitive edge in the 50 regions and the world.

The President made these remarks while addressing the closing session of an international conference organised by the International Centre for Biological and Chemical Sciences (ICBCS) at the University of Karachi.

The conference was also hosted by Professor Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman, Chairman Prime Minister’s Task Force on Technology-Driven Knowledge Economy and was also addressed by Mr. Totak Prianamto Counsel General of Indonesia and leading international academic.

The President in his opening remarks praised Professor Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman and his team for successfully hosting this international conference and inviting distinguished academics and research scholars from numerous countries including Brazil, Iran, Nigeria, Iraq, Egypt, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom.

He said that Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman has been a trendsetter in quality higher education and has singlehandedly transformed the educational landscape in Pakistan. Speaking to his audience the President highlighted that there is a dire need to enhance capacities for research and innovation in the country to help develop a knowledge-based economy.

This he said is the need of the time as progressive nations continue to invest in not only basic education but especially in advanced disciplines and modern skill development. The AJK President said that the greatest asset of a nation is a skilled human resource that has been equipped with modern knowledge and are in a continuous pursuit for excellence.

He said that we must use our research and innovation for benign purposes and as an instrument for prosperity, peace, and security. President Masood Khan informed the audience that AJK has achieved major milestones in education.

He said that AJK has the distinction of having the highest educational score - outstripping all other regions of Pakistan - in learning, retention, gender parity and enrolment. With five public sector universities, the AJK government is now concentrating on imparting quality higher education by promoting research, innovation, entrepreneurship and also by introducing modern disciplines like Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, machine learning automation, blockchain and renewable energy.

He said that it's essential to keep designing new syllabi according to the changing job market. Addressing the visiting delegates, the President informed them of the grave human rights situation in the besieged territory of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He said that Indian troops continue to torture and oppress the population. Kashmiris, he said, have been deprived of basic amenities and young Kashmiris instead of being in schools are being rounded up and detained by the thousands.

He urged them to help understand the plight of Kashmiris and also to reach out to their peers all over the world. He solicited their support for the people living under siege in IOK. The silence of the world on such egregious crimes against humanity is regretful and similar appeasement in the previous century as the UK and France signed the Munich Agreement with Germany lead to deaths of millions, he said.

The President strongly condemned the Indian Supreme Court's judgment for allowing the construction of Ram Temple on the location on the Babri Mosque site. He said that while Pakistan is displaying maturity with its unprecedented diplomatic overture of opening the Kartarpur Corridor, India has chosen this day to announce this anti-Muslim judgment.

"This speaks volumes of the priorities of the two countries. As we set an example of tolerance and peace, India has exposed its intolerance and bigotry", he said. The President said that AJK has massive potential for investment in various industries including power generation, mineral extraction, agriculture and IT-based solutions.

He invited the delegates and the students of the ICBCS to visit Azad Kashmir to interact with researchers of AJK universities, provide innovative solutions to help boost economic activity and also to promote entrepreneurship. On the conclusion of the conference, the President distributed participation certificates amongst the international participants present on the occasion.