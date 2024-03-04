Open Menu

AJK President Seeks Audit Reforms After Receiving Annual Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2024 | 08:17 PM

AJK President seeks audit reforms after receiving annual report

AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has called for a comprehensive, effective, and transparent audit system in Azad Jammu Kashmir on Monday

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has called for a comprehensive, effective, and transparent audit system in Azad Jammu Kashmir on Monday.

According to AJK President Office, The Director General (DG) Audit, Asif Zaib met the President at Jammu Kashmir House in Islamabad and briefed him about the performance of the Audit Department.

During a meeting with DG Audit, the President was presented with the annual audit report for the financial year 2023-24.

The AJK President has directed the Director General of Audit to implement a comprehensive, effective and transparent audit system in the state.

The President expressed his satisfaction with the audit report, but also stressed the need for further improvement and accountability in the financial management of the state.

He further said that a robust and reliable audit system was essential for ensuring good governance and public trust.

Related Topics

Islamabad Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

Rental Power case hearing adjourned till April 22

Rental Power case hearing adjourned till April 22

8 minutes ago

NDMA conducts national level “Spring-Thaw 2024” simulation exercises

8 minutes ago
 Court grants pre-arrest bail to Amir Mughal

Court grants pre-arrest bail to Amir Mughal

8 minutes ago
 Azma Bukhari criticizes Omer Ayub

Azma Bukhari criticizes Omer Ayub

8 minutes ago
 FBR disburses Rs 65 bln refunds to exporters

FBR disburses Rs 65 bln refunds to exporters

8 minutes ago
 China's top political advisory body starts annual ..

China's top political advisory body starts annual session

6 minutes ago
43 countries demand international probe into Naval ..

43 countries demand international probe into Navalny's death

6 minutes ago
 RMC inaugurates annual sports gala

RMC inaugurates annual sports gala

6 minutes ago
 Pakistani experts praise 'Two Sessions' for prop ..

Pakistani experts praise 'Two Sessions' for propelling global economic stabili ..

6 minutes ago
 Nooribad case hearing against CM Sindh adjourned

Nooribad case hearing against CM Sindh adjourned

6 minutes ago
 Mardan Price Review Committee holds meeting for Ra ..

Mardan Price Review Committee holds meeting for Ramadan

4 minutes ago
 ECP rejects SIC's request for reserved seats alloc ..

ECP rejects SIC's request for reserved seats allocation

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir