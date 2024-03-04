AJK President Seeks Audit Reforms After Receiving Annual Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2024 | 08:17 PM
AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has called for a comprehensive, effective, and transparent audit system in Azad Jammu Kashmir on Monday
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has called for a comprehensive, effective, and transparent audit system in Azad Jammu Kashmir on Monday.
According to AJK President Office, The Director General (DG) Audit, Asif Zaib met the President at Jammu Kashmir House in Islamabad and briefed him about the performance of the Audit Department.
During a meeting with DG Audit, the President was presented with the annual audit report for the financial year 2023-24.
The AJK President has directed the Director General of Audit to implement a comprehensive, effective and transparent audit system in the state.
The President expressed his satisfaction with the audit report, but also stressed the need for further improvement and accountability in the financial management of the state.
He further said that a robust and reliable audit system was essential for ensuring good governance and public trust.
