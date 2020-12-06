AJK President seeks intensified efforts to highlight worsening situation in IIOJK

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan on Saturday said that the Kashmiri-Pakistani diaspora community has played an important role in creating awareness about the Kashmir issue acting as a bridge between the people of Kashmir and the international community

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ): President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan on Saturday said that the Kashmiri-Pakistani diaspora community has played an important role in creating awareness about the Kashmir issue acting as a bridge between the people of Kashmir and the international community.

The President expressed these views while speaking to Mr Faheem Kiani, President Tahreek e Kashmir-UK who called on him at Jammu and Kashmir House here Saturday.

During the interaction, the AJK President discussed the latest situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conditions prevailing after the imposition of an occupational lockdown, communication blockade and rapid demographic changes.

He added that a focused approach is needed by all for the peaceful and just resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions.

President Masood Khan said that the innocent people of Jammu and Kashmir have been virtually imprisoned in their homeland; they are being murdered, jailed on false pretenses, the women are being dishonored and young unarmed protestors are shot with pellet guns. "It is our duty to liberate our brothers and sisters from the shackles of the Indian occupation forces", said the President.

The President praised the efforts of the Tahreek e Kashmir President Faheem Kiani for successfully organizing webinars with leading cross-party MPs and holding major events, especially observing human rights week in connection with the World Human Rights Day all over the UK.

He said that the Tahreek-e-Kashmir UK is actively working to raise the profile of the Kashmir dispute and effectively highlighting the human rights violations being committed by the Indian occupation forces "The diaspora community must synergize their strengths so that we may positively advocate the Kashmir cause in a fruitful manner", he said.

Masood Khan said that the Pakistan-Kashmiri diaspora, which has grown in numbers all over the world, works closely with their representatives and over the years, their strengths have increased manifold.

Faheem Kiani also congratulated the AJK President for representing the Kashmiri people and delivering his statement to the full-house of the 47th OIC-CFM conference and successfully adoption of a Kashmir resolution. He termed this as a major diplomatic success for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and further solidifying the unwavering support of the OIC member states to the just cause of the people of Kashmir.

Kiani assured the President during the meeting that his organization will continue to garner support for the Kashmiris' just right to self-determination and will reach out to influential Parliamentarians, opinion makers and the British civil society. He informed that the diaspora community all over Europe will be effectively mobilized to hold conferences, seminars and rallies in this connection.

Sardar Masood Khan said that the growing interest of British MPs belonging to all major parties is a visible indication of the efforts of the diaspora community in mobilizing and sensitizing their representatives on the Kashmir dispute.