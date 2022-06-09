UrduPoint.com

AJK President Seeks Ireland's Significant Role In Settlement Of Kashmir Issue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2022 | 09:14 PM

AJK President seeks Ireland's significant role in settlement of Kashmir issue

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that being an important member of the European Union, Ireland can play a big role in the resolution of the Kashmir issue

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that being an important member of the European Union, Ireland can play a big role in the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

Barrister Chaudhary made these remarks during his meeting with Martin Kenny, the shadow minister for Justice in the Irish Parliament in Dublin on Thursday.

On the occasion, the President briefed Kenney about the dire situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) and Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik's life sentence in a false case by an Indian court.Later, the AJK president addressed a reception hosted in his honor by the Pakistani and Kashmiri community in Dublin.

The reception was presided over by Pir Shiraz Hussain. Addressing the function, Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry further said that.

Referring to the abysmal situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir, the president said that the worsening political and human rights situation in the region demands urgent attention of the international community.

While Indian oppression in occupied Kashmir has reached its climax, he said, Kashmiris and Pakistanis living in Ireland should play their role to galvanize international support for an early and amicable settlement of the Kashmir dispute.At this crucial phase, he said that the people of Occupied Kashmir were desperately looking for the international community's help.

"Since the special status of Occupied Kashmir was abolished on August 05, 2019, India has intensified its human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir", the AJK president said adding that the most worrisome aspect was that India was changing the region's demographics to convert Muslim majority state in to a minority.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Occupied Kashmir Minority Parliament European Union Jammu Shiraz Dublin Ireland Azad Jammu And Kashmir August 2019 Muslim Court

Recent Stories

Criminal record of six alleged dacoits ascertained ..

Criminal record of six alleged dacoits ascertained: SSP Malir

2 minutes ago
 Darul Uloom Taleemul Quran XI beat Shahi Masjid Ch ..

Darul Uloom Taleemul Quran XI beat Shahi Masjid Chitral XI team in Soccer Cup

2 minutes ago
 HDA declare 8 housing schemes in district as unaut ..

HDA declare 8 housing schemes in district as unauthorized

2 minutes ago
 NHA committed to provide safe, modern, efficient t ..

NHA committed to provide safe, modern, efficient transportation system

5 minutes ago
 Development of GB government's top priority: Mifta ..

Development of GB government's top priority: Miftah Ismail

5 minutes ago
 Eating fish twice a week 'linked to skin cancer'

Eating fish twice a week 'linked to skin cancer'

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.