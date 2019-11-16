AJK President seeks lawyers' vibrant role to project Kashmir case

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has prevailed upon the lawyer's community to bolster Kashmir liberation movement and raise voice for the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir by mobilizing lawyers fraternity at national and international level

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has prevailed upon the lawyer's community to bolster Kashmir liberation movement and raise voice for the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir by mobilizing lawyers fraternity at national and international level.

He was talking to a delegation of senior lawyers who called on him at Jammu Kashmir Giuseppe on Saturday under the leadership of Advocate General Azad Kashmir Raja Inamullah Khan Advocate.

The state president said the lawyers of Azad Kashmir had always expressed their firm commitment to the liberation movement, and hopefully, they would further intensify their efforts.

"After unilateral and unlawful actions by India in the held territory, the Pakistani nation had demonstrated unprecedented unity right from Karachi up to Khyber and from Khunjerab to Muzaffarabad to express solidarity with their brothers and sisters in IOK," he added.

Sardar Masood Khan pointed out that all Pakistani political parties, setting aside their political differences, unanimously approved a resolution in the parliament in support of the right of self-determination of Kashmiri people, while on September 27 Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address to the UN General Assembly effectively represented sentiments and feelings of the Kashmiri people.

"The Pakistani community and the Kashmiri people living in Europe and North American gathered outside the UN Building on the occasion of the General Assembly session, and held a rally against India and in support of the Kashmiri people," he added.

The president thanked all the political parties who had passed a joint resolution on Kashmir in a special session of the Parliament held after the August 5 and also expressed his gratitude to the people who had assembled outside the UN building, which he said was the biggest gathering to have taken place in Manhattan in decades.

He thanked the people of Pakistan for organising numerous rallies all over the country and appreciated the role of all state institutions especially the foreign office and it's missions abroad for the resolute and commitment towards raising the Kashmir issue at all forums.

The delegation which called on the AJK president included Prosecutor General Accountability Bureau Sardar Amjad Aslam, High Court Bar Association President Raja Khalid Mahmood Khan Advocate, Additional Advocate General Raja Mohammad Zobair Advocate, Additional Advocate General Chaudhry Mehmood Hussain, Senior Supreme Court Advocates Mian Sultan Mehmood and Raja Wasim Yousuf.

The lawyers while describing the high court verdict on Kohala and Neelum-Jhelum projects highly important for the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, appealed to the state president and the prime minister to take up the issue with the Federal government to ensure implementation of the verdict in letter and spirit to protect the rights of the people of the liberated territory.

The delegation also proposed that in response to August 5 actions of India in occupied Kashmir, the Pakistan Government should send Kashmiri delegations across the world, and respond this unlawful action by unifying legislative assemblies of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.