MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :President of Azad Jammu Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan, Friday said that the youth today in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan was leading the movement of the freedom and self-determination of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

The youth in India, he said, was also spearheading a struggle for an end to discrimination and xenophobia of which the Kashmiris are the Primary victims.

Talking to the academics and civil society organizations, the President said that the diaspora community has made the Kashmir movement, after India's reoccupation of IOJK, a truly an international cause which is now being supported by the mainstream media, parliamentarians and human rights organizations.

It is the responsibility, the President said, of the academics, scholars and think tanks to counter the false narratives being implanted by Indian or Indo-phile historians regarding the origin of the Kashmir dispute and the continuing suffering of the Kashmiris living under occupation for the past 72 years.

"The stark reality of Kashmir is the subjugation and brutalization of the Kashmiri people against their will by India's colonial rulers and occupation forces", he said.

The AJK President said that India uses the canard of terrorism to mislead the world and hide its crime against humanity after the invasion and occupation of IOJK. Since August 5, Bharatiya Janta Party supported by RSS is using fascist and colonial tactics to suppress and annihilate the Kashmiri population. But, he said, the youth of Jammu and Kashmir have vowed that they will not let it happen nor let the world legitimize another genocide like the one that took place in the last century.

The President appealed to the youth to intensify their campaign for the reversal of the illegal steps taken on August 5 and frustrate Indian designs to re-engineer IOJK's demography to settle Hindus in from all over India in the IOJK territory.