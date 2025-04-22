- Home
AJK President Seeks OIC, Member Countries Vibrant Role To Help Resolve Kashmir, Palestine Issues
Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2025 | 06:57 PM
MIRPUR (AJK), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the OIC and the member countries of the forum should join forces and play their much needed role to help resolve the longstanding Kashmir and Palestine issues.
He expressed these views in a detailed meeting with the OIC delegation that met him under the leadership of Ambassador Yousef Mohammad S. Aldobeay, Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and OIC's Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Monday.
Speaking on the occasion, the AJK President, while referring to India's relentless repression of political and human rights in Kashmir, stressed the need for intensifying efforts to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute peacefully in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.
He said that there was a dire need that the Muslim countries should use their diplomatic, economic and political clout to stop the bloodbath of the Kashmiri and Palestinian people who have suffered more than 70 years under brutal foreign occupation.
Barrister Chaudhry commended the OIC's steadfast support to Kashmiris' just cause stating that the Muslim body has always supported Kashmiris' struggle for right to self determination.
