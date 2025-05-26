- Home
AJK President Seeks OIC's Assistance To Kashmiris In Securing Their Internationally-acknowledged ROSD
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2025 | 10:18 PM
MIRPUR (AJK), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should play its role to help the Kashmiri people to secure their Right to Self-Determination (ROSD) and use its influence to stop the ongoing human rights violations in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir State.
In his exclusive interview to Al Arabiya TV on Monday, the president thanked the OIC's consistent support to Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for right to self determination, AJK President office said Monday night.
Emphasizing on implementation of the UNSC resolutions that call for holding refarandum in region, the president said that the issue of Kashmir should be resolved according to the will and wishes of the Kashmiri people.
He said that Pakistan being a peaceful and responsible nuclear weapons state has always sought a peaceful settlement of the dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions.
He regrettably noted that a war was imposed on Pakistan by India's gingoistic regime under the guise of a false flag operation in Phalgam area in of the Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
He said that the region, where lawlessness and uncertainty reigns supreme, was still being run remotely by the BJP from New Delhi.
Highlighting the plight of Kashmiri people, Barrister Chaudhry said that Kashmiris on both sides of ceasefire line have been the worst victims of the continued conflict.
"The international community needs to realize the fact that the Kashmiris have been fighting for their legitimate rights for the last seven decades", the president said adding that no amount of propaganda by the Indian government can hide the truth that Kashmir is a political issue that needs to be resolved through peaceful means of dialogue and diplomacy.
