AJK President Seeks World Community's Proactive Role In Resolving Global Issue Of Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir, President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Monday said the international community should play its due role to resolve the long running Kashmir dispute to ensure durable peace in South Asia

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir, President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Monday said the international community should play its due role to resolve the long running Kashmir dispute to ensure durable peace in South Asia.

"Peace in South Asia, is inescapably linked to the settlement of Kashmir dispute", the president said adding that for a last peace and stability there was dire need to resolve Kashmir dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions.

The AJK president expressed these views during his meeting with ambassadors and diplomats of America, Norway and Bulgaria in the Federal metropolis, siad a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, the president said the world community should influence the Indian government to implement the UN resolutions and let the people of Kashmir decide their future peacefully.

Referring to the abysmal situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK), the president said the situation there demands urgent attention of the international community.

He said it was high time that the global community should play its role for the establishment of peace in the region and intensify its efforts to resolve the Kashmir issue that has been the cause and consequence of the continued unrest and bloodshed in the region.

On this occasion, Norwegian Ambassador Per Albert Ilsaas, Bulgarian Ambassador Irena Gancheva and American Embassy Political Section Officer Melissa, Jessica Pfleiderer, Eric and others were also present.

