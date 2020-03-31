UrduPoint.com
AJK President Shocked Jang Publisher's Death

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 05:48 PM

The AJK President Sardar Masood Khan while expressing deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Chairman Geo TV and publisher of daily Jang, Mir Javedur Rehman, and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020) The AJK President Sardar Masood Khan while expressing deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Chairman Geo TV and publisher of daily Jang, Mir Javedur Rehman, and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.

In a condolence message on Tuesday, he paid tributes to the late Mir Javedur Rehman for promoting objective journalists, journalistic values and development of media in Pakistan, and prayed for his highest grades in Jannah.

